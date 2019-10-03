Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLAUDIA JEAN "MOMMA J" JOHNSON. View Sign Service Information Johnston Funeral Home 102 E 2Nd Ina , IL 62846 (618)-437-5335 Send Flowers Obituary

CLAUDIA JEAN "MOMMA J" JOHNSON Claudia Jean "Momma J" Johnson, 69, of Bonnie, Illinois, formerly of Montesano, Washington peacefully passed away in Hospice Care on September 30, 2019 at Countryside Manor in Mt. Vernon, Illinois surrounded by family. She was born December 26, 1949 in Pasco, Washington to the late John and Edith (Winslow) Tyrrell. She married Albert "Al" Johnson on March 15, 1969, and he preceded her in death February, 2007. Those who are grieving the loss of this amazing woman include sons Bryan (Christina) Johnson of Bonnie; Doug Johnson of DaClink, Illinois; Greg (Keri) Johnson of Christopher; and Jamey (Tanya) Johnson of Mt. Vernon. Beloved grand- children include Bryan (LaKaela) Johnson Jr, Austin Johnson, Dustin Johnson, Trevor Johnson, A.J Johnson, Hunter Reynolds, Reece Johnson, Kaleb Johnson & Olivia Kay Johnson; great-granchildren Meilah Johnson and Heaven Johnson; sisters Sharon (Ed) Zillyett and Pat Collins of Washington, as well as her ride or die bestie Francie Minkler also of Washington. Momma J, also lovingly known as Grammy J by her grandchildren, possessed a unique ability to create and spread joy whenever possible. In recent years, she was best known for creating Googly Eye Masterpieces which will surely be discovered from Illinois to Washington for years to come. In addition to spending time with her slightly dysfunctional family, she loved to go to the ocean, gamble in casinos, create zany and unique crafts, pull pranks, eat seafood, troll Facebook and play online games with friends. She was of the Christian faith. Visitation will be held at Johnston's Funeral Home in Ina on Thursday, October 3 rd from 5-8 P.M. with memorial service to follow at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests you purchase googly eyes and continue Momma J's mission to spread joy by placing eyes in the funniest places you can find. For more information or to send online condolences please visit

