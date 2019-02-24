Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLAUDIA ROEMELING. View Sign

CLAUDIA ROEMELING Claudia K. Roemeling passed away on January 25, 2019 at Trios Hospital, Kennewick, WA. Claudia was born on November 14, 1946 in St Johns, Michigan to Otillie Kunschick and Claude Jolley. Claudia married Harold G. Roemeling, Jr in 1967 at Bergstrom AFB in Austin Texas, They were happily married for over 51 years. Claudia enjoyed life moving around the country for Harold's work, making homes in Texas, then Iowa, Washington, Michigan and finally back to Washington where they lived until her passing. In recent years Claudia was a door greeter at Walmart and in her earlier years an X-ray Technician and also worked for the school district in Amarillo TX. Claudia loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Shopping was a major pastime, she especially loved QVC and any kind of bargain shopping! Westerns were almost always on the TV with all of the grandchildren being exposed to John Wayne from an early age. She and Harold enjoyed traveling: road trips to Minnesota; trips to Nascar races to see her favorite racer Jeff Gordon; and relaxing trips to the beach. Claudia's Southern (Texas) roots were ever present and her trademark M&M's always in ample supply. Claudia loved the Texas Hill Country of Bluebonnet flowers along with the Indian Paint wild flowers. Claudia was preceded in death by parents Otillie Kunschick and stepfather Claude VanVleet. Claudia is survived by her husband Harold; her son Christopher Roemeling (Christine) and daughter Jodi Roemeling (Tess); sister Miriam Ryerson (Ralph) of Arcadia FL; cousin Judy Howard (Greg) of Austin TX; and grandchildren Caitlin Roemeling, Brittany Kima, Cory Roemeling ,Kayla Kima. You will forever be missed and forever loved, You are our Sunshine. Her family is requesting that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.

