CLAYTON RAYMOND CAMERON Hillcrest Memorial Center Clayton Raymond Cameron, 87, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home near Benton City on June 4th, 2019. Clayton was born December 19, 1931 in Spokane, WA. He served in the Navy for 4 years. Clayton married his wife Betty in 1956. He was a carpenter and worked at the WNP-2 nuclear plant during construction. He lived in Kennewick for the last 45 years. He enjoyed wood carving and reading. He is survived by his daughter, Sue May; granddaughters Christine Mowery of La Grande, OR and Sandra Hanses of Pasco; five great- grandchilren, and nephews Robert Manion of Richland, WA and David Hayes of Rathdrum, Idaho. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elkanah and Minnie Cameron; wife, Betty; siblings David, Lester and Mildred; stepson Gerald Staggs and nephew Dean Hayes. There will be an informal memorial held at the Hanses farm, 2720 W. Sagemoor, Pasco on June 22nd at 2:00pm For online condolences, please visit www.AskHillcrest.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 18, 2019