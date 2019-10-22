Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLEO R. ROBERSON. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Sunnyside 528 S. 8th Street Sunnyside , WA 98944 (509)-837-4962 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Sunnyside 528 S. 8th Street Sunnyside , WA 98944 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CLEO R. ROBERSON Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory Cleo R. Roberson, 72, of Roosevelt, WA went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father on Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home. Cleo was born on Aug. 11, 1947 in Benton City, WA the son of Lloyd and Lucille (Schrantz) Roberson. The Rober- son Family moved to Cleveland, WA and Cleo received his education in Bickleton, WA. Following his education, Cleo joined the United States Army and served for two years. When he returned home Cleo made his home in Mabton, WA and worked for the Rendering Plant in Sunnyside, WA. On October 12, 2012 he married Barbara Baketel in Cleveland, WA. Cleo also worked as a laborer in railroad construction. After working thirty years as a Teamster at the Hanford Project, Cleo retired. He enjoyed family, hunting and fishing. Cleo is survived by his loving wife Barbara Roberson of Roosevelt, WA, three sons, Scott Roberson (Kaylani) and Todd Roberson (Judy) all of Grandview, WA, Lance Pattison (Adrienne) of Cleveland, WA. Grandchildren, Josh, Miranda, Kendall, Carter, Kimberly, Travis, Mandy, William, Kayleb, Claire and Great Grandchildren Hunter and Elizabeth. Brothers and sisters Wayne Roberson (Debbie) of Union Gap, WA, Wanda Etheridge (Ron) of Chelan, WA, Louise Barnes (Robert) and Carl Roberson (Geri) all of Soldotna, Alaska. Cleo is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Lucille Roberson. Two brothers Melvin Roberson and Claude Roberson. Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA with Military Honors by the Lower Valley Honor Guard. Those wishing to sign Cleo's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith. com Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.

