CLIFFORD CHARTRAND JR. Clifford E. Chartrand Jr, 80, of Richland WA passed away peacefully on April 24 th at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick after a short battle with cancer. Cliff was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts to Clifford Chartrand Sr. and Elsie Ragusa. Cliff ran the streets of Fitchburg and Leominster during his younger days and caused some trouble! By the time he was 16 he forged his birth certificate to get intothe Marine Corps, but got caught. A couple of years later he enlisted and was sent to Parris Island, SC for training. It is on the base at Parris Island that Cliff met the love of his life Carol Hirsch. They only knew each other for 18 days before they got married and had been married for 59 years at the time of Cliff's passing. After honorable discharge from the Marine Corps Cliff and Carol moved back to Richland where they welcomed four children into their lives. Wayne, Joyce, Donna and Paul. Cliff was forced to retire in 1985 due to a disability. He was a very proud life member of the Disabled America Veterans. He was often seen wearing his D.A.V. shirts and hats. During his retirement Cliff loved to watch Little League baseball games that his grandkids played in or his kids coached. More than once, mild mannered Cliff would take exception to an umpire's call and would let that umpire know how wrong his call was. Cliff is survived by his wife of 59 years Carol, his son Wayne (Cass), his daughter Joyce Fukumoto (David), his daughter Donna Ardelean (Marcel), and son Paul (Jennifer). He is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father Clifford Chartrand Sr, his mother Elsie Ragusa, and his sister Shirley Houghtaling Services will be at a later date this fall when we can all get together and celebrate Cliff's life. In lieu of of flowers or food please make a donation to Chaplaincy Health Care in Kennewick, WA or the Disabled American Veterans at 1-877-647-VETS.



