CLIFFORD STICE

CLIFFORD STICE Clifford (Cliff) Stice passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 19 in his home in Kennewick, WA., 5 days before his 76th birthday. Cliff was born in Yakima, Washington and moved to Richland at an early age where he went to Chief Jo Junior High School and Graduated from Columbia High School in 1961. He then went to the University of Washington and graduated in 1965 with a degree in Finance. He met Alyce LaDean in Jr. high and they were married in 1964. After his graduation, Cliff and LaDean moved back to Richland where Cliff went to work at Hanford and worked for 5 different contractors before retiring after 33 years. After retirement he and LaDean bought their first motor home and started traveling. He loved motor homing and going to Yuma, Arizona for the winters. Cliff is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Alyce LaDean, their children; Kelly Pflieger and Craig Stice, their spouses Scott Pflieger and Kathy Stice, and their four grandchildren Caleb and Ben Pflieger, and Alli and Kyah Stice. Also, his sister Kathy Stice Rawsthorne and her husband Dan. The family will be planning a celebration of life on a date to be announced at a later time.

