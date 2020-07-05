Clint Gerkensmeyer

CLINT EVAN GERKENSMEYER Clint Evan Gerkensmeyer passed away June 16, 2020, in the loving arms of his wife Aimee Gerkensmeyer after a four year battle with Kidney Cancer. Clint was born September 13, 1975, to David and Susan Gerkensmeyer in Pasco, WA. His sister Jill joined the family in 1978. The family moved to Glendale, Arizona, in 1981. Clint loved Arizona, and at age 12 when the family moved back to Washington, he vowed to return to Arizona to attend college at Arizona State University. Clint attended Hanford High School and was a proud member of the Falcon football team. He graduated from Hanford High in 1994 and then fulfilled his dream of moving back to Arizona to attend ASU. While attending ASU he discovered his passion for Electrical Engineering and graduated in the year 2000 with a B.S.E. in the field. During his time in college he married Kerri MacLellan and together they went on to have two daughters, Madison born in 2002 and Ashlyn born in 2005. He loved his daughters fiercely and was so proud of them. While his first marriage ended in a divorce, he remained a committed family man and doting father. He always looked forward to and enjoyed his annual Father Daughter Dance tradition with his girls. Clint had a 20 year career as a Professional Electrical Engineer with a focus on Power Distribution. He was employed by Bonneville Power Administration, Franklin PUD, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Benton REA, and most recently Energy Northwest He married Aimee Roush-Mendoza in 2015. From the marriage he gained two new wonderful step-children, Dalila (now 11) and Gabriel (now 8) Mendoza. Clint and Aimee lived in West Richland in the home they built together in 2016. He was a family man through and through, he adored his parents and considered his sister, Jill, and brother-in-law, Adam, amongst his closest friends. His fondest memories were those in which he was surrounded by family. Including his times spent on the soccer field, cheering on his daughters as they played in a competitive league. When it wasn't soccer season, he could be found on the water basking in the sunshine and wake surfing. Taking all of the kids, including his nephews, Isaac and Noah out on the boat and spending the day on the river was one of his favorite past times. Clint was an avid seeker of adventure and loved to travel. He and his wife were fortunate enough to be able to take trips to their favorite destinations over the last five years, including; Florida, San Diego, New Orleans, Arizona, and Hawaii. Clint's last adventure was in November 2019 when they treated the kids to a trip to Hawaii. It was the trip of a lifetime and will be always be remembered. Although the sea and sunshine called to Clint, he also really enjoyed being at home. Clint was the ultimate hostess with the mostess. He loved to entertain and have BBQs with his family and in-laws. He enjoyed cooking, especially his famous oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. Other things that brought so much joy to Clint's life included racing autocross, going to concerts, beer festivals, and "LEGO-ing." Yes, LEGOs. In his downtime when he couldn't be outside or wasn't feeling well his "LEGO-ing" kept his mind sharp and spirits high. Putting together elaborate LEGO sets is something he's loved since childhood. It must have been his engineering sensibilities. Did we mention, Clint was AWESOME?! He may have been fighting the battle of his life, but you would have never known it. His infectious smile, positivity, and optimism never wavered. Most importantly his sense of humor was intact until the very end. He was always making his family and friends laugh, including every doctor and nurse he met. He was the protector and fixer of all. He always wanted everyone to be happy and would engineer a solution to any problem. He may have been taken from us too soon, but Clint lived a full life. He lived a life of love, happiness and laughter. He is survived by his wife Aimee, daughters Madison and Ashlyn Gerkensmeyer, step-children Dalila and Gabriel Mendoza. Parents David and Susan Gerkensmeyer, sister Jill (Adam) Predmore, and nephews Noah and Isaac Predmore. There will be no funeral service at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life when it is safe to do so, we're hoping for the Summer of 2021. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made online at https://secure.seattlecca.org/
or sent to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, PO Box 24385, Seattle, WA 98124-0385. Checks may be made payable to SCCA with indication that they are in memory of Clint Gerkensmeyer.