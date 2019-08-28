CLOIS MAE RICHWINE Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Clois Tolbert was born in Carbon Hill, Alabama to William R. Tolbert and Henrietta (Townley) Tolbert on September 5, 1926. She passed away at the Chaplaincy's Hospice House in Kennewick, Washington on August 24, 2019. Clois married Earl Kenneth Richwine in Pasco, Washington on January 9, 1944, and they had 4 children before his sudden passing in 1972. Clois is survived by two daughters, Susan (Chuck) Watkins, Brownsville, OR and Lisa Richwine of Kennewick, WA. She also leaves behind 9 grand- children, 19 great-grandchildren, special niece, Cleta Conner and numerous nieces and nephews throughout the country. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband - Kenneth, sons - Kenneth Ronald Richwine and Larry Lee Richwine, sister - Sarah Marthalene Miller and brother - W.R. Tolbert. Visitation will be held at Muellers Greenlee Funeral Home, 1608 W. Court Street, Pasco, Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019, Pasco Church of the Nazarene, 7305 W. Court Street. All are welcome to a time of fellowship with the family prior to the service beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at City View Cemetery in Pasco following the service. Donations may be made to the Missions Fund at Pasco Nazarene and/or the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter in Pasco. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 28, 2019