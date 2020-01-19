Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLORICE VALENTINE (DUFFY) KENNEDY. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 West Court Street Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3316 Send Flowers Obituary

CLORICE (DUFFY) VALENTINE KENNEDY On January 14, 2020, from Kennewick, Washington, Clorice (Duffy) Valentine (Lohmann) Kennedy made the journey to our Lord, joining her first two children. Duffy was born February 14, 1929 in Concord, Minnesota to Harry and Martha Lohmann. She, her mother and sisters, Harriett and Charlotte, went by train to Clarkston , Washington to live with Martha's parents while they waited for Harry, who arrived months later. Duffy attended school there. She graduated from Clarkston High School in 1947 in a class that had six couples who married; Duffy and her husband were one of those couples. On August 19, 1951, Duffy married Dale Kennedy in her parents' rose garden. Duffy and Dale's family has included five children - Elaine, Gale, Kris Ann, Kim (Mark), and Kevin; two grandchildren - Eric and Mackenzie (Charles); and great granddaughter Kennedy. Duffy's first married home was in Port Townsend, Washington where Dale received training prior to deployment to Tokyo Japan while in the Army. Duffy returned to Clarkston through his deployment and the birth of their first child, Elaine. After Dale returned, they bought a home in Kennewick and lived there until October 1954 when they moved to Lewiston, Idaho for Dale to help his father at Kennedy's Equipment in Clarkston. In 1958, they returned to the Tri-Cities (Pasco). Also, Duffy spent a short period of time living in the University District of Seattle while her daughter fought ovarian cancer. Duffy and Dale kept their Pasco home until April 1965 when they moved their family to Tumwater, Washington. In December 1983, the couple returned to Pasco. After high school, Duffy attended business school and went to work for Washington Water Power Company, but chose to leave employment while her children were young. She returned to work later as Tumwater City Treasurer and City Clerk which were elected positions. She left work to give birth to her last child Kevin in 1973. She registered to run and was elected to Tumwater City Council in 1975. Later, Duffy returned to full time employment in accounting/ bookkeeping positions for Washington State DSHS. She also served as an appointee to Washington Health Systems Agency where she was elected President before returning to the Tri-Cities for retirement. Services are being handled by Mueller's Greenlee in Pasco. On January 24 at 10:30am, a memorial service for Duffy will be held at Riverview United Methodist Church where she was a member and burial will follow at 1:00pm at City View Cemetery next to Elaine and Gale.

