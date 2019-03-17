Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLOYD W. BOWERS. View Sign

CLOYD W. BOWERS Beloved husband and father, Cloyd W. Bowers, 95, died suddenly, Feb. 11, while sitting in his favorite recliner with his wife of 73 years by his side. Dad was born Oct.1,1923 in Baker City, OR. He was the youngest of four children born to John Albert Bowers and Evelyn Waters FitzGerald. His mother died before he was a year old and the children were raised by extended family and friends. Dad was taken in by his aunt, Mary Isabelle "Belle" Bowers. Her older adopted son, Ivan W. White, became Dad's big brother and life-long best friend. Belle's husband, Alfred 'Fred' Brisbois, was a loving father and Dad felt the loss deeply when Fred died in 1940. The family spent the hard years of the Depression working all over Washington; from bridge construction around Forks,WA , to Coulee City for work on the Grand Coulee Dam, to Baker City,OR. for work in the lumber mill, but the time spent living in and around Benton City and Hanford were Dad's favorite years. WW2 came and Dad enlisted in Apr. 1943. He served in the 10th Mountain Division, 616th Artillery Battalion,US Army, based at Camp Hale,CO. They received specialized alpine training in the rough, snowy,mountains near Camp Hale, and some were also trained in the use of mules to pack artillery into otherwise inaccessible regions. [ Yes, I said MULES.] Dad was a radio repairman/wireman in the mule pack. Arriving in Italy in Jan 1945, the 10th Mountain immediately saw action in the Italian Apinnines and the PoValley. Dad was awarded a Bronze Star, but he rarely spoke about combat. His war stories were about about the beauty of Italy, the warmth of the people, and those 'damn' mules. Those mules got lots of coverage. Discharged in Dec.1945, Dad found work in the booming economy of post-war Tri-Cities, WA where Belle and Ivan had already re-located. He met Fay Lloyd in Feb. 1946 and knew he'd found the love of his life. They married May 02, 1946 and made the Tri-City area their home for most of the next 70+ years, finding time to produce three children. Dad joined the I.B.E.W. , Local 112 in 1952 and worked all over the Hanford site as a proud union electrician. He maintained his membership and support of Local 112 until his death. For several years in the late 1950's Dad worked electrical construction on new plants for Kaiser Aluminum and we lived all over the eastern states;West Virginia, Massachusetts, upstate New York, and Illinois before returning to the Tri-Cities. Dad also worked for the BPA at the old Midway Substation just downriver from Priest Rapids Dam and we all lived at the nearby residential compound. It was a wonderful place, except for the rattlesnakes, and the fact it was at least 40 miles [in any direction] to civilization. Dad was a great father and husband, almost always good-natured and patient. We have many memories of rock-hounding and hunting trips, of Dad trying to teach us to play chess, and watching Yogi Bear cartoons with us on Saturdays. He taught us to drive tractors, and then cars, how to spot agates after a rain, and how to shoot. He liked all animals, with the notable exception of chickens, and we always had pets: dogs,cats, rats, horses. Together we planted a windbreak of locust trees when we lived on our farm out on old Keene Rd., now renamed Lattin Rd., that still stands nearly 60 years later. Dad retired in 1985 and enjoyed an active, involved retirement right up to the very end. His many hobbies and interests included, but were not limited to, computers and tech, rock hounding, woodworking, tool collecting, and investing. He had never known his mother's family, so in his 80's, genealogical research revealed many close connections to both the Dopps and Alkire families of the Yakima Valley, the Waters families of both Oregon and Idaho. His grandfather, Maurice Stephen FitzGerald, fought in and wrote about the Modoc Indian War, and produced a second family that gave Dad seven half-uncles and aunts, several of whom became nationally known in their respective fields. Dad is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Fay L Bowers [at home], three children; Shirley Bowers Tait [Walla Walla, WA], Jean Bowers-Biasi [Portland,OR], and Thomas Walter Bowers [Richland,WA], six Grandchildren; Jason M. Tait, Andrew and Spenser Biasi, and Hailey, Joshua and Isaiah Bowers. And six Great-Grandchildren [so far]. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Benton City American Legion, 908 Dale St., Benton City,WA on Saturday, March 23 from 11am-2pm. Memorials to begin at 11:30, and light refreshments will be available afterwards. Please come, and join us in remembering this wonderful man.

CLOYD W. BOWERS Beloved husband and father, Cloyd W. Bowers, 95, died suddenly, Feb. 11, while sitting in his favorite recliner with his wife of 73 years by his side. Dad was born Oct.1,1923 in Baker City, OR. He was the youngest of four children born to John Albert Bowers and Evelyn Waters FitzGerald. His mother died before he was a year old and the children were raised by extended family and friends. Dad was taken in by his aunt, Mary Isabelle "Belle" Bowers. Her older adopted son, Ivan W. White, became Dad's big brother and life-long best friend. Belle's husband, Alfred 'Fred' Brisbois, was a loving father and Dad felt the loss deeply when Fred died in 1940. The family spent the hard years of the Depression working all over Washington; from bridge construction around Forks,WA , to Coulee City for work on the Grand Coulee Dam, to Baker City,OR. for work in the lumber mill, but the time spent living in and around Benton City and Hanford were Dad's favorite years. WW2 came and Dad enlisted in Apr. 1943. He served in the 10th Mountain Division, 616th Artillery Battalion,US Army, based at Camp Hale,CO. They received specialized alpine training in the rough, snowy,mountains near Camp Hale, and some were also trained in the use of mules to pack artillery into otherwise inaccessible regions. [ Yes, I said MULES.] Dad was a radio repairman/wireman in the mule pack. Arriving in Italy in Jan 1945, the 10th Mountain immediately saw action in the Italian Apinnines and the PoValley. Dad was awarded a Bronze Star, but he rarely spoke about combat. His war stories were about about the beauty of Italy, the warmth of the people, and those 'damn' mules. Those mules got lots of coverage. Discharged in Dec.1945, Dad found work in the booming economy of post-war Tri-Cities, WA where Belle and Ivan had already re-located. He met Fay Lloyd in Feb. 1946 and knew he'd found the love of his life. They married May 02, 1946 and made the Tri-City area their home for most of the next 70+ years, finding time to produce three children. Dad joined the I.B.E.W. , Local 112 in 1952 and worked all over the Hanford site as a proud union electrician. He maintained his membership and support of Local 112 until his death. For several years in the late 1950's Dad worked electrical construction on new plants for Kaiser Aluminum and we lived all over the eastern states;West Virginia, Massachusetts, upstate New York, and Illinois before returning to the Tri-Cities. Dad also worked for the BPA at the old Midway Substation just downriver from Priest Rapids Dam and we all lived at the nearby residential compound. It was a wonderful place, except for the rattlesnakes, and the fact it was at least 40 miles [in any direction] to civilization. Dad was a great father and husband, almost always good-natured and patient. We have many memories of rock-hounding and hunting trips, of Dad trying to teach us to play chess, and watching Yogi Bear cartoons with us on Saturdays. He taught us to drive tractors, and then cars, how to spot agates after a rain, and how to shoot. He liked all animals, with the notable exception of chickens, and we always had pets: dogs,cats, rats, horses. Together we planted a windbreak of locust trees when we lived on our farm out on old Keene Rd., now renamed Lattin Rd., that still stands nearly 60 years later. Dad retired in 1985 and enjoyed an active, involved retirement right up to the very end. His many hobbies and interests included, but were not limited to, computers and tech, rock hounding, woodworking, tool collecting, and investing. He had never known his mother's family, so in his 80's, genealogical research revealed many close connections to both the Dopps and Alkire families of the Yakima Valley, the Waters families of both Oregon and Idaho. His grandfather, Maurice Stephen FitzGerald, fought in and wrote about the Modoc Indian War, and produced a second family that gave Dad seven half-uncles and aunts, several of whom became nationally known in their respective fields. Dad is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Fay L Bowers [at home], three children; Shirley Bowers Tait [Walla Walla, WA], Jean Bowers-Biasi [Portland,OR], and Thomas Walter Bowers [Richland,WA], six Grandchildren; Jason M. Tait, Andrew and Spenser Biasi, and Hailey, Joshua and Isaiah Bowers. And six Great-Grandchildren [so far]. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Benton City American Legion, 908 Dale St., Benton City,WA on Saturday, March 23 from 11am-2pm. Memorials to begin at 11:30, and light refreshments will be available afterwards. Please come, and join us in remembering this wonderful man. Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close