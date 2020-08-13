Cody Larsen

CODY SAMUEL LARSEN Cody Samuel Larsen finished his journey on earth in Louisville, Ky., and was greeted by the Lord Jesus on July 31, 2020. Cody was born on December 9, 1978 and was raised in Richland, Wa. He attended Richland High School, and Walla Walla Community College before attending and graduating from North Seattle Community College's Culinary Program. He moved around the country working in different restaurants before landing in Louisville, KY to be near his aunt ("sister") Aimee Cottrell and her husband Rich, in 2017. Cody is survived by his large and lively family, including his parents Mike and Julee Feser, brothers Jake Pieper and Michael Feser, sisters Tasha Pieper and Kayla Michael, grandparents, Bob and Judy Tibbatts, and many adopted brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles and cousins who will all miss him dearly. Cody was a gifted chef and music lover, and found joy and pride in his craft: creating delicious recipes, strumming his guitar, and playing classical music on the piano. He was also an avid reader. Cody was loved. He remained lifelong friends with people from his earliest work days at Starbucks, culinary classmates, fellow cooks and music buddies. He was an enthusiastic and talented chef, working in some of the finest restaurants from Seattle to Louisville, KY. He always felt he had something to learn from each chef he worked under and loved teaching his skills to new people. Preparing delicious and attractive food was his passion. Cody was kind and charismatic, he loved to laugh and brought us light and adventure. He will be missed by all who knew him. Please join us in celebrating his life on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at 2pm PDT via Zoom, details will be posted on Cody's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Re: Center Ministries, who provided great care and support to Cody during his time in Louisville, at https://recenterministries.org
.