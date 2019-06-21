Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for COLBY WAYNE-MYERS PRINCE. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Chapel of the Falls 314 West 1st Avenue Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-586-3147 Send Flowers Obituary

COLBY WAYNE-MYERS PRINCE Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Colby Wayne-Myers Prince passed on Monday, June 17th, surrounded by his family and close friends. He was 21. Colby was everything you hope your child will be. Happy, kind, loving, compassionate, honest, fun, empa- thetic, and a good friend, son, brother, uncle, employee, and a contributing member of the community. Those who met him were touched by his smile and kindness. We are so proud of him and love him forever in our hearts. Colby fought a lifelong battle with asthma. He suffered a severe attack during one of his shifts at Dutch Bros Coffee. A company and job that he adored and had hoped to someday become a franchise owner himself. The attack caused his breathing to stop which triggered a cardiac event. The combination resulted in more than 10 minutes without oxygen during 5 rounds of CPR. After 6 days of fighting on life support, he succumbed to his injuries. He is survived by his Mother and Stepfather, Lisa and John Carlin. His Father and Stepmother Jon and Deletta Prince. His Sister and Brother in law, Trinity and Ray Humphrey, (6 nieces Caitence, Karsynn, Kasedy, Norah, Cambria, and Nalani) and sister Madeline Morris. His Brothers, Cameron, (4 nieces Raygan, Remy, Roury, and Ryatt), Skylar Carlin, Aidan Morris and Michael Graham. He also has a huge loving family of grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and friends that all miss him desperately. His funeral service will be this Saturday, June 22 at Mueller's Chapel of the Falls in Kennewick at 314 W First Ave, starting at 11am. From there we will proceed to Desert Lawn Memorial Park at 1401 S Union Street in Kennewick for a graveside service. A celebration will be held following the services at 1436 Carson Street in Richland at 3:30pm. His biggest wish was to be involved in the ultimate treatment and cure of asthma. He talked about "A life without asthma someday". Asthma was his constant companion, keeping him from doing many of the things that he loved to do and a reminder that he needed to take care when doing virtually any activity that involved physical activity or exposure to the elements, especially in spring and fall. One of his biggest frustrations was the lack of understanding involving many of the people he came into contact with. New friends, employers, teachers and members of his own family. Most of us believe that asthma is a childhood disease, easily controlled by an emergency inhaler. The truth is that asthma is a disease that will kill given the chance. The body requires oxygen to survive and during an attack the bronchial tubes can close making the rescue inhaler useless. There needs to be more education and awareness of those that are involved with asthma sufferers in any way. Know the signs of someone having a possible attack. In Colby's case it was the use of his inhaler without a change in condition, sweating, obviousconfusion and panic. Because he was a big, strong, young man, he sometimes looked at his symptoms as a nuisance and embarrassment. This isn't unusual in that age group. That is why it is so important for friends, family and others to know the symptoms as well and take the appropriate actions. When in doubt call 911. Please honor Colby in this simple way. Take a few minutes to educate yourself on asthma, its symptoms and how it affects those that have it. You can find a copious amount of information related to his subject at site. ( www.lung.org ) As well as The Asthma & Allergy Institute. ( www.allergyasthma.us ). Thank you. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

homes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on June 21, 2019

