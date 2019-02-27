Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for COLLEEN GAIL BLAUERT. View Sign

COLLEEN GAIL BLAUERT Colleen Gail Blauert passed away peacefully on February 16th, 2019 in Spokane, WA with her family by her side. She was born on August 31st, 1960 in Ritzville, WA to Eugene and Davida Hille. She is survived by her son, Garrett Blauert (Brooke) and sisters Pamela Brown (Darryl) and Kristin Nesheim (Steve). She is preceded in death by her father Eugene, mother Davida, and brother Kirk Hille. Colleen grew up in Washtucna, Washington and graduated with honors from Washtucna High School. She was also a lifeguard at the Washtucna pool during this time. She then attended Spokane Falls Community College with a degree in Applied Science-Accounting, where she also played basketball. Shortly after college, Colleen started her journey at the town of Washtucna as a City Clerk. She married Garth Blauert and in 1991 their son Garrett was born. Colleen loved watching her son play football and basketball all through his high school career. She was so proud of the wonderful young man he has become. Colleen enjoyed making a variety of crafts, including jewelry, sun catchers, glass etching and blankets. She enjoyed camping, travel and visiting with friends. She was a dedicated caregiver to her parents for many years. She loved her seven nieces/nephews and looked forward to visiting with them along with their children. She was employed in Connell, WA as a Dental Assistant and at Ed Poe Agency where she served many years at each of those businesses. Colleen took pride in any position she was in and dedicated a lot of time into making sure her work met her high expectations. We will all miss Colleen dearly but can finally be reassured by the fact she is at rest. She has created a lot of great memories with many people that we can forever continue to keep alive. We ask that in lieu of flowers, that you donate to a cause that Colleen would have loved. We will be donating all proceeds to the Activities Program at the Shriners Hospital, where all the children will be able to enjoy crafting as much as Colleen did. Visitation will be held March 1, 2019 from 12 noon to 5:00 p.m. at Danekas Funeral Home in Ritzville, WA. Funeral service will be held Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Washtucna at the Washtucna Community Church. To leave Memorial donations to the Activities Program at the Shriners Hospital and to leave condolences please visit our website at

