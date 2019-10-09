Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CONNIE S. LAIR. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM The Lionsgate 621 W. Albany St. Kennewick , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

CONNIE S. LAIR Connie S. Lair was born on April 15, 1952 in Pasco, WA and was called home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA surrounded by her husband James Lair, daughter Brandy Drettwan, sister Brenda Finley and niece Tina Finley. Con- nie was raised in Kenn-ewick, WA attending Washington Elementary, Park Middle School and graduating from Kennewick High School. After graduation Connie had a few small jobs until she started working at Sandvik Special Metal in Finley, WA where she retired from after 28 years of employment. There were many people and things that Connie loved but most of all she loved God, her family, her friends and her animalsmore specifically cats. Connie is survived by her husband of 45 years James Lair. Daughter Syndi (James) Pearson with grandchildren Canon, Creed, and Cambelle of South Carolina. Brandy (Jeff) Drettwan with granddaughters Derrian and D'Aya of Kennewick. Grandson Trisstian Palmer of Portland, OR with great grandson Camryn Palmer of Federal Way, WA. Her beloved cats Misty and Jack. Sister Brenda Finley of Finley, WA. Brother Roy Asbell of Pasco, WA. Aunt Shirley Morrow of Pasco, WA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Connie was preceded in death by her parents David and Leona Asbell and a sister Dorothy Winchester. Connie's celebration of life will be held at The Lionsgate at 621 W. Albany St. in Kennewick, WA on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Officiated by Doug McGaughey of Christian Life Fellowship.

CONNIE S. LAIR Connie S. Lair was born on April 15, 1952 in Pasco, WA and was called home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA surrounded by her husband James Lair, daughter Brandy Drettwan, sister Brenda Finley and niece Tina Finley. Con- nie was raised in Kenn-ewick, WA attending Washington Elementary, Park Middle School and graduating from Kennewick High School. After graduation Connie had a few small jobs until she started working at Sandvik Special Metal in Finley, WA where she retired from after 28 years of employment. There were many people and things that Connie loved but most of all she loved God, her family, her friends and her animalsmore specifically cats. Connie is survived by her husband of 45 years James Lair. Daughter Syndi (James) Pearson with grandchildren Canon, Creed, and Cambelle of South Carolina. Brandy (Jeff) Drettwan with granddaughters Derrian and D'Aya of Kennewick. Grandson Trisstian Palmer of Portland, OR with great grandson Camryn Palmer of Federal Way, WA. Her beloved cats Misty and Jack. Sister Brenda Finley of Finley, WA. Brother Roy Asbell of Pasco, WA. Aunt Shirley Morrow of Pasco, WA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Connie was preceded in death by her parents David and Leona Asbell and a sister Dorothy Winchester. Connie's celebration of life will be held at The Lionsgate at 621 W. Albany St. in Kennewick, WA on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Officiated by Doug McGaughey of Christian Life Fellowship. Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close