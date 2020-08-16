CONSTANCE CONNIE MACON Harrison Family Mortuary Connie - Constance Macon, formerly of Tinley Park died Monday, July 20, at the age of 61, after a long battle with illness at her home in Aberdeen, Wash. The daughter of Harvey Z. and Barrie Lee Kline, Connie was a feisty young girl who always knew what she wanted and did what was she felt was right. All agree that her dedication and work ethic, and immense love for her family, are her most distinguishing traits. Throughout her life, whether it was growing up in Tinley Park, Ill., or attending Carl Sandburg High School and Governors State University, that highly focused, resolute attitude never waned. She raised her two sons, Bill and Ed, and emphasized that they be the very best students possible. Whether it was extreme heat, cold or sitting in sweaty gyms for entire weekends to watch them wrestle for just a couple minutes, she loved attending the boys' sporting events. She married Michael in Kennewick, Wash., in April 2005. Living in the Northwest gave her plenty of opportunities to enjoy nature, and she spent as much time outdoors as possible while gardening, camping and boating. Later in life she became an avid boater, touring Washington's San Juan Islands, the Columbia River and many regional lakes. Connie was an impassioned cook who loved gourmet and unique culinary tastes as much as she enjoyed her time in the kitchen. Possibly the only thing that exceeded her passion for the outdoors was her dedication to family. She loved being a grandmother. Connie was the President and CEO of Cambridge Management, Ltd. In Orland Park, Ill., for 21 years. She got to work with her two sons, who are still involved in the business, and enjoyed the friendship of countless numbers of colleagues and professional associates. Always one to preach the importance of achieving a life/work balance, she was renowned for going out of her way to help and support everyone, including her employees. Connie is survived by husband, Michael, of Aberdeen, Wash.; two sons, Edward and William Oswald of Tinley Park, IL.; step children Darby Carroll of Ocean Shores, Wash. and Lucas Macon, Kennewick, Wash.; brother, George Kline of Michigan City, Ind.; sisters, Barbara Harrington, of Orland Park, Ill.; Linda Zoller of Mokena, Ill.; and Barrie Sodaro of Markham, Ill. (deceased); and four grandchildren: Dylan and Hunter Carroll; Raini Macon; and Finn Oswald. Visitation with funeral service was held Monday, August 3rd at Vandenberg Funeral Home, Tinley Park, IL. She is lain to rest at Chapel Hill South, Oak Lawn, IL. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Montesano United Methodist Church, Montesano WAis appreciated.



