CONSTANCE MARGEAN (PRATT) HOLLAND

CONSTANCE MARGEAN (PRATT) HOLLAND Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory Constance Margean (Pratt) Holland, known as Connie, went to heaven peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 with family by her side. She was born in Aberdeen, Washington on September 26, 1934 to Basil and Violet Pratt. She grew up in Aberdeen as an only child and graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1952. After graduation she went to Business College and started her first job as a secretary at the Aberdeen Hospital. She met the love of her life Fredrick Holland in May 1950 and after dating for nearly 3 years, they married on February 11, 1953. They were married for 66 years. They spent 10 days together before Fred reported for duty and was shipped to Korea. She wrote him almost daily even though she had no contact from him for 15 months when he returned home. Connie and Fred began married life in Aberdeen for two years before moving to Port Angeles and Kent. After a short stay in Kent, Connie and Fred, along with their two children Rick and Ruth moved to Cashmere in 1960 where they lived for 40 years. Connie and Fred owned a department store in Cashmere, before Connie began work for the J.C.Penney Company in Wenatchee. She retired from J.C.Penney's after 22 years of service. At one time, they planned on moving to be halfway between their children and their families. However, Rick and his family lived in Alaska, and Connie and Fred did not want to move to Canada. So, after retiring, the two moved to Grandview, Washington to be near their daughter and her family. They did travel to Alaska every summer to fish and spend time with Rick and his family. Family and friends were the most important things in the world to Connie. Her family reaped the benefits of having the most kind-hearted Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandma. Watching her children and grandchildren grow up and become successful adults brought her much pride and joy. She enjoyed traveling to Alaska, and following the grandkids in their activities. She traveled miles and rarely missed an opportunity to cheer on her grandchildren. Her last trip was to Alaska to meet her great-grandson, who was born in August 2019. She made many friends in the 18 years she lived in Grandview. She particularly loved her time with friends at water aerobics class, her neighbors on Robertson Road, returning to Aberdeen for class reunions, and visiting with friends and coworkers from her time in Cashmere. Connie could be quiet, but her kind-hearted and loving personality was contagious. She was a loyal and sweet wife, a caring and beloved mother, a genuine friend, a wonderful Grandma, and a very special Great-Grandma. She always remembered her family with cards and wonderful gifts. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren will always remember her kind and caring heart, unconditional love and her Swedish pancakes. She loved traveling in her retirement, taking many cruises to the Caribbean Islands, Europe, touring the United States, taking grandkids to the Washington Coast, and spending time at their vacation home in Desert Aire. Spending time with her family made her the happiest. She was always willing to help her friends by taking them to an appointment or the store. Connie is survived by her husband Fredrick Holland, two children Richard (Janet) Holland and Ruth (Steve) Zediker, her 5 grandchildren Adam (Amanda) Zediker, Stephanie (Richard) Adams, Scott (Sara) Zediker, Sarah Holland, and Eric (Kaylie) Holland, and her 5 great-grandchildren with a sixth on the way. She was preceded in death by her father Basil and mother Violet Pratt. Connie was loved by all who met her and will be missed by many. Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grandview, Washington. Donations may be made to a . Those wishing to sign Connie's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith. com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

