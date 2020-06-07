CONSTANCE SNIDER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Constance C. Snider "Connie", age 72, passed away peacefully May 31, 2020 due to cancer. She was born July 5, 1947 in West Seattle, Washington to Hank and Gerda Jacobson. Connie grew up in West Seattle just four doors up the street from Holy Rosary Catholic Church with her three brothers; Carl (spouse Liz), Henry "Skip" (spouse Robin), and Chris (spouse Karen). She was born Catholic, attended school at Holy Rosary Catholic School, and maintained her faith all her life. Connie spent the majority of her life working in mortgage banking and title and escrow. Connie was married to Arnie Dye for 22 years. They had three sons; Scott Dye (spouse Mary) living in West Seattle Washington, David Dye (spouse Lisa) living in Richland Washington, and Mark Dye (spouse Kim) living in Auburn Washington. In 1988 she met Ellwyn Snider "Duke". They married in 1989. With this marriage she gained two stepchildren; Mike Snider (spouse Judy) living in Eddyville Oregon, and Vicki Christenson (spouse Bill) living in Omak Washington. Connie had 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Connie is survived by her husband Duke, brother Carl, and her children. She was loved and will be deeply missed by her husband, family, and many friends. She always saw the good in people and had a positive attitude toward life in general. She fought a courageous battle against cancer for nearly two years before finally succumbing. The funeral will be delayed Due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.