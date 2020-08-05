Corrine Johnson

CORRINE "MARIE" JOHNSON 6/26/1927 7/24/2020 Corrine "Marie" (Puder) Johnson was born in Pratt, Kansas on June 26, 1927 to Tom and Gladys Puder. She passed away peacefully at home in Kennewick, Washington on July 24, 2020. Marie spent most of her life in California. She graduated from Reedly High School and never missed a reunion. She married Dale W. Johnson on June 19, 1945 in Yuma, Arizona. Marie worked for American Safety where she made seat belts for many years before shifting to work security at the Fresno Yosemite Airport until she retired. In her free time she loved to play cards and was in a bowling league at Cedar Lanes Fresno. In January 2012, Marie moved to Kennewick, Washington. She was able spend a lot of holidays and special occasions with family. She continued her love of bowling at the Manor at Canyon Lakes playing Wii bowling as well as other activities with many friends and neighbors. Her great granddaughters had fun at Easter going to Grandma Johnson's place to hunt for eggs and see the Easter bunny. Marie had fun dressing up for the annual Halloween costume contest where she won three years in a row and came in 2nd the year after. She developed a very close friend there named Virginia who she spent quite a bit of time with. There have been many trips over the years but we were blessed to have Marie on one last trip to Hawaii in 2018. She had a great time and it was special to experience that with her. We will cherish those memories always. Marie is preceded in death by her parents Tom and Gladys Puder as well as her sister Audrice Lavon Puder. She is survived by: Sons Gary and Gerald (Patricia); grandsons Shawn, Brandon (Linda), Derek (Alysia) and Adam; great grandchildren Parker, Taylor, Bradley, Benjamin, Blair, Faith and Sierra. A special thank you to Chaplaincy Hospice for their care & support, especially Dr. Kohan, Nurse Michelle & all of the staff involved who were instrumental in Marie's time of need. Following her wishes, she will be cremated and the family will have a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an animal shelter or to breast cancer support.



