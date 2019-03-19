Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for COY ODES JARRETT. View Sign

COY ODES JARRETT Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Coy Odes Jarrett was a larger-than-life man who laughed, loved and lived his life to its fullest. With family at his side, he entered his heavenly home on March, 14, 2019 in Kennewick, Washington. Born on September 8, 1933 in Black Oak, Arkansas, Coy was the only child of Ode Collins and Florence (Edrington) Jarrett. Prior to his birth, his father was killed by lightning. A few months later, his mother, Florence contracted tuberculosis (TB) and relocated to Michigan with her two brothers, Ott and Hiram Edrington. Florence died in the Arthur Kimball TB sanitarium in Battle Creek shortly thereafter. Coy was raised as an only child by his Uncle Ott and wife Estelle (Simmons) Edrington Drumhiller. His summers were filled riding calves, climbing trees, and swimming with his Jarrett cousins, Roscoe and Monroe in Arkansas. Coy graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1951. Encouraged by family, he joined the Air Force National Guard's P-51 Mustangs Fighter Interceptor Squadron in 1952 and was subsequently drafted into the United States Army. Coy attended basic and instrument repairman training at Fort Knox, Kentucky and Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland, respectively. Assigned to Camp Hanford's 31st Military Gun Ordinance, he transferred to Washington state in 1954. The promise of a home-cooked meal prompted the self-proclaimed "cool, cool kitty from the big, big city" to attend First Baptist Church in Richland where he met the love of his life, Velma Lois McCord. Though the pairing of the Harley-riding, life-of-the-party guy with the pretty, prim, and proper member of the local youth group seemed unlikely, Coy married Velma on April 15, 1955, following his honorable discharge from the Army. His deep, abiding love for Velma was a cornerstone of his life and spanned nearly 64 years. Fun-loving, gregarious and handsome, Coy was a gifted salesman. He managed several Singer Sewing Machine stores across Michigan and Indiana from 1956-61 and returned to Washington in 1962 to manage one in Pasco. Later that same year, he managed the Sears sewing machine and vacuum cleaner department. He joined General Electric at Hanford in 1963 as a storekeeper and worked in purchasing and procurement for various contractors for nearly 30 years. An active member of the Hanford Atomic Metal Trades Council, Coy served as Material Coordinators Union steward for several years. He retired from Westinghouse Hanford in 1995. He worked 25 years as a part-time Electrolux salesman. Coy was president of the International Federation of Technical Engineers, a Shriner, an Odd Fellow, and member of the Northern Cherokee Tribe of Missouri and Arkansas. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Pasco where he served as trustee and a Sunday school teacher. The call of the open road led Coy across the USA multiple times -- either by motorcycle or car -- collecting an assortment of well-deserved speeding tickets. Time with his family was among his greatest joystelling stories, laughing, teasing, and enjoying a good meal. Coy didn't try to be funny; he just was. Coy loved a good joke; his barrel-chested laugh and radiant smile could fill a room. A master of conversation, he could simultaneously warm one's heart and break their resolve; before they realized it, they were reaching for their wallet to buy whatever he was selling. His gift of expression taught his children several life lessons, including "duct tape solves nearly everything; WD-40 fixes the rest" and "the bottom line is most things in life are really 'no big deal.'" Coy himself was a big deal. He became the proud patriarch of a large, loud, fun-loving family. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Velma (McCord) Jarrett, sons Donald (Kim Bordeaux) Jarrett and Jim (Tricia) Jarrett, and daughter Peg Jarrett. Coy also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Kristi McKennon (Larry Baron); David (Michelle) Jarrett; Kimberly Jarrett (Tyson Nebeker); Justine (Andrew) Horner; James Harrison Jarrett; Gavin Jarrett; Shane Jarrett, and Kaylene Jarrett. He also leaves 7 great-grand-children, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family/friends who will miss him very much. He is preceded in death by his parents Ode and Florence (Edrington) Jarrett, Ott Edrington, Estelle (Simmons) Edrington Drumhiller, son Ronald Jarrett, and grandson Luke (Buell) Jarrett. A celebration of Coy's life will be held at Mueller's Funeral Home (10th and Union) in Kennewick, Washington at 10 am Friday, March 22, 2019. A Reception will follow at First Baptist Church Pasco. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

