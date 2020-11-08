Craig Bell

May 23, 1949 - October 27, 2020

Vancouver, Washington -

Craig M. Bell, age 71, passed away in Vancouver on October 27, 2020 due to complications from myelofibrosis cancer after a gallant two year struggle. He was born in Sunnyside, Washington on May 23, 1949 along with his identical twin brother Dennis Bell. He grew up in several towns in Eastern Washington, graduating from Pasco High School in 1967. He graduated from Washington State University with a degree in psychology in 1971. Later he earned a master's degree in Public Administration from Portland State University while working full time and raising a family.

In 1973, Craig began working as a college counselor at Portland Community College. After 30 years of service, he retired in 2003 as the Dean of Student Development at the P.C.C. Sylvania Campus. He demonstrated an intuitive and sophisticated ability to work with students, brought new ideas to the college, and significantly helped shape student services policies.

Craig enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his friends and family. A highlight was an annual fishing trip with his friends to many of the high lakes in the Central Oregon Cascades. His other life-long love was playing golf until his health forced him to put away his clubs.

Craig is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Ann, his sons Jason, Matthew, Dean, and Vaughn, his mother Betty Anderson, his twin brother Dennis, 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Frank Bell. No funeral is planned. A celebration of life may be held in the future after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.





