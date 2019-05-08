Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CRAIG S. FROH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CRAIG S. FROH Craig was born on May 9, 1955 in South Bend, Indiana to Marilyn (Holutzel) and Dale Froh. Shortly thereafter, his lifelong best friends and siblings, brother Chris and sister Cindy joined the family. The Frohs relocated to Simms, Montana when Craig was 12 where the children learned the value of hard work on the farm. While growing up in Montana they also learned how to "drive fast and take chances", a moto Craig uttered throughout his life. Craig began his career as a lineman when he joined the IBEW as an apprentice in 1980 in Butte, Montana, being the third generation lineman. He quickly ascended to journeyman with Mountain States NJATC. While staying with Lute Boggess, a fellow lineman, he met and instantly loved Lute's sister, Nancy Boggess, and proudly proclaimed he would marry her one day and with her saying, "like heck he will." They were indeed married in April of 1980. Craig joined Bonneville Power in 1987 as a high voltage lineman and would spend the next three decades perfecting the art of line work. He and his crews worked in some of the most rugged and remote places the Pacific Northwest has to offer. Through blistering cold and searing heat, they worked side by side forging lifelong friendships. In 2000 Craig transitioned to a new role as live line technical and safety support at Bonneville. He worked on product acquisition, designed new safety equipment, and established new safety standards for working with live power lines. He was an instructor for Live Line bare hand/ hot stick work methods. Instructor for equi-potential grounding, heavy rigging, class C helicopter stringing operations, and Class B/D human external cargo. He authored many work standards for work procedures and tools. He was modest about his accomplishments, but his life's work has transformed the lineman trade. In 2017 he was awarded the Bonneville Power Safety Champion award. He loved his work and his work family dearly. Craig was also a proud father to his "kiddo", Michelle Froh. He taught her the skill of popcorn making, how to drive a stick shift, marksmanship, enjoying a good glass of whiskey, the importance of loyalty, living humbly, and with dignity. He taught his son in law that a "happy wife is a happy life". Craig loved his people intensely, and was fiercely protective of his family, friends and work family. He is remembered as a leader, mentor, joker, good friend, life saver, animal lover, and hero. He will be sorely missed, every day. He is undoubtedly enjoying his Harley in the clouds waiting for all of us. He is preceded in death by his mother Marilyn and father Dale Froh. He is survived by his wife Nancy of Victor MT; daughter Michelle Froh (Jeremiah Newell) of Kennewick, WA; brother Chris Froh (Deed Hall) of Sandpoint ID; sister Cindy Froh (Susan Richardson) of Kanab UT; and extended family, work family and countless friends. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Benton Franklin Animal Society/ Fox Hollow Spay and Neuter program. Please share your condolences with the family by visiting www.daly

