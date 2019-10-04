Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CRISTELA SPURGEON. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

CRISTELA SPURGEON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Cristela Spurgeon, age 84, of Pasco, Washington, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019 at Kadlec Hospital in Richland. Born November 18, 1934 to Antonio and Juana Rodriguez in Harlingen, Texas. She spent the last 47 years as a Spanish teacher and a teach- er's assistant at Riverview Baptist Christian School. Cristela retired in 2016 and spent her retired years in the church ministries. Her hobbies included crocheting, gardening, camping, reading the Bible, playing games/cards, especially the family card game "Nertz". Family meant the world to Cristela and she will be greatly missed by all her family, friends and her church family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gayle Spurgeon, of 50 years, her parents Joe and Juana Pediaza, her sisters Raquel Vasquez, Lydia Stephens, Elida Pedraza, her brother Jose (Pepé) Pedraza, brothers-in-law Ted Stephens, Raul Lopez, Ralph Miranda, Lee Petti, and Ernest Usselmann. Cristela is survived by her son William (Cherry) Spurgeon, granddaughter Tara (Ryan) Blevins, great-grandkids Madi and Landon Blevins, sisters Gloria Miranda, Offilia (David) Bowls, Eva Petti, Anita Lopez; brother Israel (Jan) Pedraza; and numerous nieces and nephews. Step-children Ronna, Terri, Mike, Jody, Rory, grand kids and great grandkids. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Riverview Baptist Church in Pasco (Original Auditorium). For flowers and cards, please send to 8529 W. Canyon Ave, Kennewick, WA. 99336. Because of her love for the Lord and missions, any additional donations can be made to Riverview Baptist Church: memo "Mission Outreach". The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

