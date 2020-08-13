CYNTHIA CHRIESMAN Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Cynthia D Chriesman born Nov 10, 1950 in Alpine, Texas passed away on July 29, 2020. Cynthia is survived by her two daughters; Ismene L Hunter (Gilbert) and Katrina T Honeycutt; grandchildren Madison, Shane, Carissa, Kadyn; Great-Grandchildren Hailee Avery, Leland, Lillyann, Katie, Izabelle; Parents Chris Chriesman, Lillian Teal Chriesman; two brothers Don and Terry Chriesman. Although Cynthia was born in Texas, her family moved in 1956 to Eltopia, WA. Her father won a drawing for free orreduced priced land after retiring from the military. They spent several years building their home. Cynthia graduated from High school and went on to college for beauty school. She was a Jack of many traits. She enjoyed life as best as she could. She was a good-hearted person who went out of her way to make sure no one was left without anything. She will be missed by many who knew her.



