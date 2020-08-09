Cynthia Jones

CYNTHIA MARIE JONES Cynthia Marie Jones went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the 22nd day of July, 2020. This was not the first time she left her family to run off with a guy. This is, however, the first time her family approves of Him. Cindy leaves behind 6 children; Johnny, Smoke, Josh, Jarrod, Rozie and Becky, as well as 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Mom is joining her grandson Joshua Jones Jr. in Heaven and maybe her father David Best, but as they say only Heaven knows. She spent most of the last 30 + years working at Hanford helping to clean up after Uncle Sam. Maybe this is why she never had the energy to clean up after her kids. She was an avid bowler and spent many years wearing out the lanes of the local bowling alleys. Though her language often found its way into the gutter her balls seldom did. The language issues were most likely the result of her service in the United States Marine Corps, and us 6 children. Mom often warned us children we were simultaneously driving her up a wall and to an early grave. Whether she ever actually went up a wall is unknown and, at almost 68, calling it an early grave is debatable. In either case, we were all thankful that at least she wasn't doing the driving, as it was safer for the neighborhood children. Mom had two other hobbies she was distinctly known for: cross stitch and reading. The breadth of inspiration for her cross stitch subject matter was as wide as her assembly of hoops, thread and needles. Everything from Christmas stockings and holiday scenes to landscapes and portraiture. Her taste in literature, however, was not quite as diverse, to put it mildly. Ranging from shirtless guy on horseback to unbuttoned shirt guy on horseback, the stimulation Mom found in these novels was not of the intellectual variety. What she found was the rapturous embrace of the musty smelling paperback and the rough titillation of each page held tightly between her throbbing fingers. (OK we may have read a few pages too.) Reading these stories was about providing an escapist fantasy and not a reflection of her character or level of intelligence. She was, after all, a Junior Achievement volunteer and CBC graduate with an associate degree and she would have been Jeopardy Champion if only she had the opportunity. Our mother was a bold woman and wouldn't hesitate to speak her mind, or to complete strangers in line at the grocery store. Us children were often embarrassed by our mother's willingness to strike up a conversation with people she didn't know but we all grew to appreciate our mothers outgoing nature. What our mom lacked in bashfulness she made up for with her ability to accept people for who they were. Whether friends of us kids, the grandkids or neighbors next door, mom's home was always open, and she became a second mom to many of those friends and neighbors. If there is anything to take away from our mother's time here on earth, it is that it does not matter if you stumble along the away as long as you pick yourself up and keep moving forward, running with endurance the race set before us.



