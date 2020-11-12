1/
CYNTHIA LOU BROWN
Las Vegas, Nev.

My beloved soulmate has passed onto a better place and will be dearly missed by all. Yes, we will meet again someday.

Cynthia Lou Brown was born March 18, 1962, and passed away July 7, 2010, at the same Las Vegas hospital where she worked as an RN case manager.

She was raised in the Tri-Cities before moving to Ohio, then Nevada.

Together Cindy and I raised 3 beautiful children: Joseph Carpenter, Carly Carpenter and Kevin Carpenter.

Cindy loved her German Shepherds, Dodger & Katie, gardening, remodeling houses with her husband Richard Brown.

Cindy's life gave the gift of life to 7 individual recipients through her organ donations.

We are all left behind with aching hearts and a devastating emptiness.

A memorial service will be held: Saturday, December 4, 10 a.m. at Palm Henderson.

Please contact husband Richard Brown 509-460-9922.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 18, 2018
Loved by everyone fortunate enough to know her.
I remember when she was born - the first grandchild and my first niece. I loved carrying her around as a child although I was only a child, myself. She grew into an absolutely beautiful person both inside and out. Sweet, kind and loving. We miss her so much.
Susan Dobson
