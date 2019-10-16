Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CYNTHIA (CINDY) O'DELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CYNTHIA (CINDY) O'DELL Cindy O'Dell was born into this life in Cincinnati, Ohio and passed from this life on October 1, 2019 after several bouts with multiple cancers. She is survived by her husband, Larry, their 2 sons, Brian and Scott, their 2 grand daughters, Roxanne and Emma, and 1 great grandson, Bodie. She spent most of her early life growing up in Wichita, KS. She graduated from South East High School in 1963 and then attended Kansas State University where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. It is also where she met, on a blind date, and eventually married her husband of 54 years, Larry O'Dell. After graduation from Kansas State, Cindy and Larry moved to the Tri-Cities, WA where they lived from 1968 to present and raised their 2 sons. Cindy was employed at and eventually managed the original Bookworm store in Richland, which at that time was located in the same building complex as the Mallay's drug store and Wheeler's gun shop. She not only loved the books but also helping people connect with the type of books that she believed they would enjoy. She made many acquaintances and long term friends as she performed her much enjoyed job. During this same time frame, Cindy also found time to coach a young girl's softball team. She loved the interaction with and the enthusiasm of the girls. The relationships she built with many of the girls continued for many years after she quit coaching. She did all this while also enthusiastically supporting her 2 sons and attending all their baseball and other sports games. She was always good at managing her time. Cindy also loved animals. She always had dogs, cats, birds and eventually her much loved horses. She had wanted horses growing up and was finally able to get 4 when she and her husband purchased and built a house on 2.5 acres. She spent numerous hours grooming and caring for her beloved animals. She also helped at a stable feeding and caring for others horses. Once again Cindy made numerous long term friends. Eventually she focused her time on the rescuing of dogs, cats and horses. She supported many rescues and also did everything she could think of to help find the rescued animals their forever homes. Cindy was also very passionate about trying to save the wild horses from the continuous BLM roundups. She strongly believed that the BLM was pursuing the eradication of the wild horses under pressure from the ranchers that ran their cattle on the public lands. Consistent with this belief she contacted many State and Federal congress men and women in an attempt to get laws passed protecting the wild horses. Cindy will be sorely missed by all the people she cared for, loved and supported.

