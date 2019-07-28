DALE C. CLARK Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Dale C. Clark passed away July 25, 2019 at the Hospice House in Kennewick, Washington. He was born October 19, 1931 in Douglas, Arizona to James and Jewel Clark. Dale was raised in the northwest and graduated from high school in Livingston, Montana in 1950. After high school, his love for the outdoors landed him multiple jobs with the National Park Service. Dale left the National Park Service to join the United States Navy where he proudly served as an Aerial Photographer. After his service and honorable discharge, Dale found a strong belief in chiropractic care. In 1957 after graduating from Palmer College of Chiropractic, he served nine years as a professor at the college, and then owned successful chiropractic offices in Prosser and Kennewick. In 1979, Dale married Joyce Beyers and they shared 40 wonderful years together. Dale is survived by his wife, Joyce; children Randy and Nina Clark, Mark Clark, Todd and Jill Beyers (Alexis), Tammy Porter (Rochelle, Jessie and Nick). Above all else, Dale loved and honored his Lord and Savior. He enjoyed working with Dayspring Ministries with his friends and his daily Bible studies were foremost in his life. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10 am at Desert Lawn Memorial Park on Tenth and Union in Kennewick, Washington. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on July 28, 2019