Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DALE LARRY KINTZLEY. View Sign

DALE LARRY KINTZLEY Dale Larry Kintzley passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Dale was born on September 25, 1938 in The Dalles, Oregon to Roy W. Kintzley and Edna E. (West) Kintzley. After losing his father at just 15 years old, Dale worked the family farm while attending Lyle High School. Upon graduating in 1956, Dale joined the U.S. Navy with his best friend, Leon Hamlin, where he served as an Aviation Radar Equipment Technician. After receiving an honorable discharge from military service, Dale attended Columbia Basin College, where he met his future bride George-Anne (Jones) Kintzley. The couple married on December 16, 1961. Dale graduated from the University of Washington in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, majoring in Accounting. In 1972, the couple rejoiced over the birth of their son, Roy. In 1974, the small family relocated to the Tri-Cities. Over the course of their 55-year marriage, Dale and George-Anne owned a number of small businesses, the most memorable of which was Court Street Video in Pasco. Court Street Video was in operation from 1987-2001, and both Dale and George-Anne were friendly, familiar faces to store patrons. In addition to Court Street Video, Dale was the owner/operator of Big K Cannery, A&W, Sandy's, and D.L. Kintzley & Associates, where he served as a licensed real estate agent specializing in commercial real estate. Of all his many business ventures, Dale was most proud of the several properties he developed from the ground up for commercial clients. Dale's work ethic was unparalleled, and he stayed active into his 80th year. Dale's love for classic cars was known to all. With an eye for clean lines and fine detail, Dale spent his free time pursuing restoration of a number of classics, to include his favorite make, the Pontiac. Although he traveled with his prized restorations, he was also a well-known face at local car shows, including Richland's Cool Desert Nights and Kennewick's Classy Chassis. Dale was an incredible father and grandfather, a much-loved brother and uncle, and a true friend who was quick with his smile and his generosity. Dale is survived by his son, Roy (Heather); grand-children Jackson Roy and Madison Grace; sister Joanne (Kintzley) Bailey; and extended Kintzley family. He is preceded in death by his wife, George-Anne Kintzley; parents Roy and Edna Kintzley; and Baby Girl Kintzley, infant daughter. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Liver Foundation or the Kiwanis Scholarship Foundation. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S. Union St., Kennewick.

DALE LARRY KINTZLEY Dale Larry Kintzley passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Dale was born on September 25, 1938 in The Dalles, Oregon to Roy W. Kintzley and Edna E. (West) Kintzley. After losing his father at just 15 years old, Dale worked the family farm while attending Lyle High School. Upon graduating in 1956, Dale joined the U.S. Navy with his best friend, Leon Hamlin, where he served as an Aviation Radar Equipment Technician. After receiving an honorable discharge from military service, Dale attended Columbia Basin College, where he met his future bride George-Anne (Jones) Kintzley. The couple married on December 16, 1961. Dale graduated from the University of Washington in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, majoring in Accounting. In 1972, the couple rejoiced over the birth of their son, Roy. In 1974, the small family relocated to the Tri-Cities. Over the course of their 55-year marriage, Dale and George-Anne owned a number of small businesses, the most memorable of which was Court Street Video in Pasco. Court Street Video was in operation from 1987-2001, and both Dale and George-Anne were friendly, familiar faces to store patrons. In addition to Court Street Video, Dale was the owner/operator of Big K Cannery, A&W, Sandy's, and D.L. Kintzley & Associates, where he served as a licensed real estate agent specializing in commercial real estate. Of all his many business ventures, Dale was most proud of the several properties he developed from the ground up for commercial clients. Dale's work ethic was unparalleled, and he stayed active into his 80th year. Dale's love for classic cars was known to all. With an eye for clean lines and fine detail, Dale spent his free time pursuing restoration of a number of classics, to include his favorite make, the Pontiac. Although he traveled with his prized restorations, he was also a well-known face at local car shows, including Richland's Cool Desert Nights and Kennewick's Classy Chassis. Dale was an incredible father and grandfather, a much-loved brother and uncle, and a true friend who was quick with his smile and his generosity. Dale is survived by his son, Roy (Heather); grand-children Jackson Roy and Madison Grace; sister Joanne (Kintzley) Bailey; and extended Kintzley family. He is preceded in death by his wife, George-Anne Kintzley; parents Roy and Edna Kintzley; and Baby Girl Kintzley, infant daughter. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Liver Foundation or the Kiwanis Scholarship Foundation. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S. Union St., Kennewick. Funeral Home Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

(509) 783-9532 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close