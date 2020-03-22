DALE ROY TRANER On June 30, 2019 Dale Roy Traner passed away after a lengthy illness. He was born in Yakima Wa. June 27, 1946 to Nathan A. (Al) and Betty Traner. Growing up in Kennewick he was raised enjoying hunting, fishing, trapping, camping and participating in junior rodeos. He joined the Navy after graduating from high school. He served on the U.S.S. Oriskany. After being discharged he moved to Colorado where he met and married his soulmate, Armella Kurkowski. He worked for Gates Rubber Co. and as a research engineer was awarded a patent for one of his inventions. Dale always felt closest to heaven in the mountains of Colorado where he and Armella spent time hunting, camping, fishing and enjoying the outdoors. He is survived by his wife, Armella, sister Nancy Fish (Buddy), Kennewick, brother Mark Traner (Vicky) Yakima and numerous nieces and nephews. Dale is much loved and missed by his family and many friends.

