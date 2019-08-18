DALMONT" DAL" CERVO Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Born May 12, 1929 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada to Esther and Rocco Cervo. Dal passed away at his home with his wife Freeda and family by his side on August 14, 2019. Dal had a Bachelors of Arts and worked as a Glazier, Teacher and Custodian. He was preceded in death by his Parents 2 brothers Leo and Frank Cervo, 2 grandsons Matthew and Dax. And his first wife Wanda Muriel Cervo. Dal is survived by his wife Freeda Curtis-Cervo, 9 children Cheryl and (Jean) Roniger, James and (Cindy) Cervo, Leonard and (Elaine) Cervo, Deborah Cervo, Gary and (Janice) Cervo, ellen and (Craig) Martin, Sara Dennison, Curtis Dennison Dana Baker, 27 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, niece Donna Campbell and many friends. Service will be held Monday August 26 th at 11:00 Am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4445 S Olympia Street, Kennewick WA. Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral home is handling the arrangements for the family. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 18, 2019