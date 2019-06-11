Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAN H. MARTIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAN H. MARTIN On October 8, 1944 Dan H Martin was born to Albert & Viola Martin in Hayward CA. Dan was a twin and it wasn't until the nurse told the doctor " I think there might be another baby in there" that anyone even knew there were 2 babies. Dan was born 8 minutes after his brother Dean and since that day Dan has never ceased to surprise and provide unexpected joy when you least expect it. Dan is preceded in death by his Father Albert Martin, Mother Viola Bosma, brothers Albert & Dean, sisters Violet & Shelly, loving and devoted wife Sherry Lynn. He is survived by his children Carmela Martin, Lisa (Ed) Houghtaling, Dana (Jeff) Siegel, Fred (Stephanie) Martin, Grandchildren Rochelle, Nicholle, Marily, Zachary, Codi, Hayley, Samantha, Derek, Victoria, Brandon, Devin, Nate, Aidan, Nathanial & Lucy. Great-Grandchildren, Dallas, Makalya, Delia, Marrissa and Hayes. His Siblings John Martin family, Grace Bache family, Duella Rothamel family, Mary Jo Williamson family, Edward Bosma Family, Rosie & Butch Brester, Dan Boyd, numerous nieces, nephews and family and friends. Dan like most boys enjoyed is fair share of adventures and mischief. Along with not only his twin brother Dean, but also his older brother John the 3 of them often found fun to be had. They enjoyed going down to the swimming hole in the summer months barefooted hopping from shady spot to shady spot to get down to the cool water to enjoy the day. Dan enlisted in the Army and served 3 years, part of that in France. Dan met Sherry Lynn in 1970 in Columbia Falls Montana at a dance and it quickly bloomed into a marriage that would span almost 48 years of love, family, friends and adventures. Dan and Sherry moved to Burbank in 1974 with Dan's work as a laborer. The plan was that it would be temporary, but they both fell in love with Burbank and never left, same acre of land and same land line to this day. Dan was a hard working man who always gave more than was expected and led by example. Over the years he got involved in many organizations to help out one cause or another. Sherry was a postmaster, so Dan was involved with the Auxiliary an organization that supported the Postmasters. He was eager to help and lend a hand, along with a joke, he was never one to be short on words. Dan always wanted to help and found the perfect match in the Shriners. He absolutely loved being a Shriner. The smile when he told of all the amazing things they did was evident that he was proud to be a part of such a great organization. He was always one of the first ones to volunteer and help. The first year he was the president of the local Shriners his motto was "Bee the best you can Bee" and those words truly represented his life. Dan was also active in the Burbank Grange and could always be found helping out for the breakfasts they did to raise money for the scholarship fund. Dan was so much to so many, I could go on and on of the many things he was, but I think this sums it up best: Be Kind to others for you don't know what they have gone through, give of what you have because we all had nothing at one time, the greatest gift you can give to others is the gift of your time. Life is to be shared, take the time while you still can. Services will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 4 PM, Burbank Grange Hall. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

