DANA S. GRIFFITH Dana S. Griffith of Kennewick, Washington passed peacefully on March 31st, 2020 at the age of 62. He was born March 14th, 1958 in Kennewick to the late Mona Weathermon, and was the eldest of 7 children. For over 40 years he worked at Lamb Weston /Conagra where he met his first wife turned lifelong friend Rhonda. In 1996 they moved to Benton City to raise their two children, Rachelle and Shawn. Dana loved sports. He was a huge Seahawks fan and had been since their establishment in 1976. His passion was coaching his children in youth sports, taking the Benton City Little League baseball team to the All-Stars on numerous occasions. Later in life he married his wife Lisa, and found great joy in his stepchildren Thea, Alyanna and Amiel. Dana is survived by his wife Lisa, two children Rachelle and Shawn Griffith, along with his three stepchildren Thea Baluyot, Alyanna Baluyot and Amiel Baluyot.Being baptized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he is happily rejoining the Lord alongside his grandmother Ida Weathermon, two sisters Diana and Tressa, and dear friend Carma Rogers. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. While flowers are greatly appreciated, we are asking for donations in his name to be sent to Benton City Little League P.O. Box 648, Benton City, WA 99320. Dana will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 9, 2020