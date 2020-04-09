Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dana S. Griffith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DANA S. GRIFFITH Dana S. Griffith of Kennewick, Washington passed peacefully on March 31st, 2020 at the age of 62. He was born March 14th, 1958 in Kennewick to the late Mona Weathermon, and was the eldest of 7 children. For over 40 years he worked at Lamb Weston /Conagra where he met his first wife turned lifelong friend Rhonda. In 1996 they moved to Benton City to raise their two children, Rachelle and Shawn. Dana loved sports. He was a huge Seahawks fan and had been since their establishment in 1976. His passion was coaching his children in youth sports, taking the Benton City Little League baseball team to the All-Stars on numerous occasions. Later in life he married his wife Lisa, and found great joy in his stepchildren Thea, Alyanna and Amiel. Dana is survived by his wife Lisa, two children Rachelle and Shawn Griffith, along with his three stepchildren Thea Baluyot, Alyanna Baluyot and Amiel Baluyot.Being baptized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he is happily rejoining the Lord alongside his grandmother Ida Weathermon, two sisters Diana and Tressa, and dear friend Carma Rogers. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. While flowers are greatly appreciated, we are asking for donations in his name to be sent to Benton City Little League P.O. Box 648, Benton City, WA 99320. Dana will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

DANA S. GRIFFITH Dana S. Griffith of Kennewick, Washington passed peacefully on March 31st, 2020 at the age of 62. He was born March 14th, 1958 in Kennewick to the late Mona Weathermon, and was the eldest of 7 children. For over 40 years he worked at Lamb Weston /Conagra where he met his first wife turned lifelong friend Rhonda. In 1996 they moved to Benton City to raise their two children, Rachelle and Shawn. Dana loved sports. He was a huge Seahawks fan and had been since their establishment in 1976. His passion was coaching his children in youth sports, taking the Benton City Little League baseball team to the All-Stars on numerous occasions. Later in life he married his wife Lisa, and found great joy in his stepchildren Thea, Alyanna and Amiel. Dana is survived by his wife Lisa, two children Rachelle and Shawn Griffith, along with his three stepchildren Thea Baluyot, Alyanna Baluyot and Amiel Baluyot.Being baptized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he is happily rejoining the Lord alongside his grandmother Ida Weathermon, two sisters Diana and Tressa, and dear friend Carma Rogers. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. While flowers are greatly appreciated, we are asking for donations in his name to be sent to Benton City Little League P.O. Box 648, Benton City, WA 99320. Dana will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close