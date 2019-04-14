Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANE E. STEIGER. View Sign

DANE E. STEIGER Dane E. Steiger, (June 7, 1959 in Spokane), passed away on March 7th, 2019 in his home in Kennewick, Washington. He was born to the parents of Deanne Lee Weed and John C. Steiger. In 1963, he moved with his family to Tacoma, Washington attending schools there and Tri-Cities. He joined the Air Force in 1979 '80. He loved playing the guitar and jamming with other musicians and enjoyed sports particularly soccer. Dane is survived by his mother Deanne Lemley, sisters: Rebecca Steiger, Lisa Weede and Dixie Sedgwick. His descendants are Ashton Nicodemus, Avaree Nicodemus and Enrique' Dedmond all living in Western Washington. Memorial Services will be held at: Calvary Chapel Church, 10611 W. Clearwater, Kennewick, Washington at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 20th 2019.

DANE E. STEIGER Dane E. Steiger, (June 7, 1959 in Spokane), passed away on March 7th, 2019 in his home in Kennewick, Washington. He was born to the parents of Deanne Lee Weed and John C. Steiger. In 1963, he moved with his family to Tacoma, Washington attending schools there and Tri-Cities. He joined the Air Force in 1979 '80. He loved playing the guitar and jamming with other musicians and enjoyed sports particularly soccer. Dane is survived by his mother Deanne Lemley, sisters: Rebecca Steiger, Lisa Weede and Dixie Sedgwick. His descendants are Ashton Nicodemus, Avaree Nicodemus and Enrique' Dedmond all living in Western Washington. Memorial Services will be held at: Calvary Chapel Church, 10611 W. Clearwater, Kennewick, Washington at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 20th 2019. Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close