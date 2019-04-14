DANE E. STEIGER Dane E. Steiger, (June 7, 1959 in Spokane), passed away on March 7th, 2019 in his home in Kennewick, Washington. He was born to the parents of Deanne Lee Weed and John C. Steiger. In 1963, he moved with his family to Tacoma, Washington attending schools there and Tri-Cities. He joined the Air Force in 1979 '80. He loved playing the guitar and jamming with other musicians and enjoyed sports particularly soccer. Dane is survived by his mother Deanne Lemley, sisters: Rebecca Steiger, Lisa Weede and Dixie Sedgwick. His descendants are Ashton Nicodemus, Avaree Nicodemus and Enrique' Dedmond all living in Western Washington. Memorial Services will be held at: Calvary Chapel Church, 10611 W. Clearwater, Kennewick, Washington at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 20th 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANE E. STEIGER.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 14, 2019