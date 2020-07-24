MARTIN BENSKY Martin was born August 8, 1934 and passed away on July 11, 2020. In a nutshell, he lived the American dream. Born in Brooklyn, New York, the grandson of Russian and Polish immigrants he never met, who struggled mightily to survive early in the 20th century, he was the beneficiary of parents who understood the importance of education, though they had little of it themselves, and a public education system in New York that demanded and got from every student the effort that would enable them to give back to their country and live better than their parents. P.S. 225 and Brooklyn Technical High School prepared Martin to qualify for entrance, and ultimately to graduate from, New York's prestigious, free, private college, Cooper Union, founded in 1859 and the site in 1860 of the address that Abraham Lincoln claimed later that year was the principal reason for his election. Martin enjoyed noting first, that he was high scorer on Cooper's varsity basketball team for 2 seasons, and also that Thomas Edison was a dropout from Cooper. Martin moved to California after graduation in 1956 with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering and became an authentic "rocket scientist" at the Rocketdyne Division of North American Aviation. He participated in he development of engines for the Navaho and Atlas missiles, and later, in the analysis and design of engines for the Apollo Lunar Launch Vehicle and Space Shuttle. He received his Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn in 1958 during a leave-of-absence from Rocketdyne and even saw Sputnik from the roof of the school building during his time at Poly. He married Theda Beach in 1960 and continued the enjoyment of working in southern California's land of milk and honey, but by 1977, the freeway congestion, declining schools and general deterioration of the quality of life in southern California encouraged him, Theda and the 2 kids, now 16 and 13, to seek greener pastures...at just the moment when the company, now called Rockwell International, won the site management contract at Hanford....great timing. Sadly, Theda died of ovarian cancer in 1986, and in 1988, Martin met Betty Zscheile, who became his best friend until the time of his passing. Their mutual love of classical music, theater, opera, and especially camping and travel, enriched their lives both before and during their retirement years. They shared 15 trips to Europe, starting in 1990 before he retired (at the end of 1994), with Betty as principal researcher and Marty as navigator, and awed their friends with claims such as defining a luxury accommodation as one where the bathroom and shower were on the same floor as their room. They never wrote a book titled "Europe for Tightwads", but they probably could have. During retirement, Martin used every available opportunity to express his liberal Democrat political views. His monthly letters to the Tri-City Herald gained him numerous friends and adversaries, and he credits the intellectual competition, along with Sudoku, with keeping his mind in good shape well into his retirement years. Martin is survived by Betty, son Daniel in Richland, daughter Lorrie Smith (Dave) in Groveport, Ohio,, and sister, Marlene Feinman, in New Jersey. There are no funeral services planned at this time. The family asks that in liue of flowers please make a donation to your local food bank in Marty's name.



