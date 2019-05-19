Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL E. MELIOR. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

DANIEL E. MELIOR Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Daniel E. Melior, 55, passed away on May 12 at Virginia Mason in Seattle, Washington. Dan was born in Spokane, Washington on November 20, 1963 to Richard and Naida Melior. He is survived by his wife, Karla, their daughter, Kay- leen, his mother Naida, his sister, Jen, and his stepmother, Judy, along with many nieces and nephews. Dan was a loving husband, father, and son. He was known to be an active member of the community and the church, as well as an amazing businessman. He enjoyed fishing and basketball and was an avid golfer and fan. Dan also served our country proudly. He will be dearly missed by many. We invite you to join the family in a memorial service for Dan at Bethel Church in Richland on May 29th at 3 pm, followed by a reception at Canyon Lakes Golf Course in Kennewick. We invite you to hit a few golf balls in Dan's honor, as well as to share stories of Dan at the reception.

