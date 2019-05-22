DANIEL F. ROGERS III "DANNY" Daniel Fulton Rogers III (Danny) 45, of Eltopia, Washington, passed May 16, 2019, surrounded by family. Danny, born January 26,1974, in Pasco, is the son of Debra & Dan Rogers Jr. of Eltopia. He was welcomed into heaven by his Grandparents: Daniel Rogers Sr., and Eugene & Charlotte Bates. Danny, a single father, loved his children and his family. He especially enjoyed: taking kids for a ride on ATV's and going fishing and camping. While loving time spent with family, Danny was always there making people laugh and having fun with the kids. He was always available to help friends and family when they needed a hand. Danny was loved by many and shared that love with others. He is survived by Companion: Nicole Brinn; Grandmother: Nadine Rogers; Parents: Dan & Debra; Children: Daniel IV (Marissa Cox); Emma, Johnathan, and Megan; Step-daughter: Hailey Thorne; Granddaughter: Willow; Sisters: April Hinsley (Ray Gable), Shannon Jackson (Doug); Nephews: Samuel, Joshua, Marshall; Niece: KorriAnn; and several Aunts, Uncles, & Cousins. Danny lived in Pasco as a child, in the late 80's the family moved to Eltopia where he attended Connell High School. Danny leaves behind 3 young children, we are asking that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to https://www.gofundme.com/dan-rogers-memorial-fund to help with funeral expenses and/or expenses to help with his children. Memorial Service will be held on May 25, 2019 at 1:00pm at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Kennewick.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 22, 2019