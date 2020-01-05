DANIEL (DAN) G. SCHAEFFER He lived, loved, laughed, left and the world will never be the same again. Our beloved brother Dan Schaeffer passed away on December 23, 2019, at the home of Ellen & Mike Gleason, Enumclaw, Washington. Dan was born on October 24, 1948. He was a graduate of Enum-claw High School, Class of 1967. He is survived by his mother, Rose Mary Schaeffer and ten Schaeffer siblings. Rob Schaeffer, Ellen Gleason (Mike), Linda Price, Mary Pogue (Russ deceased), Joe Schaeffer, Angela Pischel (Scoter), Teresa Freepons (Mike), Marjie Schaeffer, Francine Waltman (Mike), Janet Hart (Jim). Dan was preceded in death by his father, Robert Roy Schaeffer and beloved brother Mark Schaeffer (Jackie deceased). He is also survived by eighteen nieces and nephews who will very much miss their loving, fun, generous uncle. A celebration of life will be celebrated by the family. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Chaplaincy Hospice Care, 2108 W Entiat Ave, Kennewick, WA
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 5, 2020