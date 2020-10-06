Daniel T. Martinez Jr.
August 2, 1968 - September 28, 2020
Moxee, Washington - On September 28, 2020 Daniel T. Martinez Jr. left this earth. He has so many friend and close family that are having a tough, tough time letting him go. He was born August 2, 1968 in Toppenish to Daniel T. Martinez and Virginia (Sue) Martinez (Thompson). Dan was three years old when his family moved from Sunnyside to Moxee on the farm.
Dan never liked "readin', ritin', and rithmetic". In fact, on his first day of school, he asked his mom if he could skip school. As a young boy, he loved living on the farm, especially after his dad bought him a motorcycle. Since there were no kids his age living nearby, most of his friends were adults. Because the family lived in the county, he never really got into playing sports, but he loved watching them. He loved going to see sporting events, especially NASCAR. Instead of school sports, he turned to FFA. His ag teacher, Steve Tjarnberg, was instrumental in giving him even more direction into agriculture.
Before Dan graduated, he and the rest of the "Rad Seven" had to pull a senior prank which was to dump a truckload of manure at the doors of the school. His dad had to drive a loader to the school in the middle of the night, to help clean up the mess after the group was caught in the act.
After Dan graduated from EVHS (barely), he attended classes at YVC, but he was more often found at Burger Ranch or at Oly's Tavern. He then returned to work growing row crops hay wheat, corn, and livestock (mostly sheep). He then expanded into management of orchards, hops and a vineyard, working with his family, including his uncles and cousins, his whole life. Since he was the oldest brother, he felt he was in charge, and never had a problem telling his younger brothers what to do and how to do it!
He met a very special woman, Anna Marie Gilbertson and married her on December 31, 1995. They had a son, Cole, a year later. He loved and treasured his son.
Dan had a talent for making friends and making them feel special. He knew the true value of people and how to bring them together. He had more good friends in his short life than most people could have in several lifetimes. He met Serena Kalkowski, who he considered his life coach, and he made some changes to become a better person. We will all miss Dan's mischievous grin when he told stories while he held "court" at whatever drinking establishment he happened to be visiting.
He is survived by his son, Cole, and Cole's mother, Anna, his parents, Dan and Sue, two brothers, Paul (Amy) and Anthony (Tina), five nephews and a niece, as well as several aunts and uncles, 21 cousins, and too many friends to count. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Paul and Emma Thompson and Simon and Kathleen Martinez, as well as his uncle Simon Martinez
Visitation will be from 2:00-6:00pm on Monday, October 5, 2020 with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 6:00pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (201 N Iler St, Moxee, WA 98936) followed by a Graveside Service at Holy Rosary Cemetery. Due to current health restrictions, crowd size, social distancing, and facial covering will be regulated. Memorial contributions are suggested to Rods House or American Diabetes Association
, and may be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com
.