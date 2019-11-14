Guest Book View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Memorial service 2:00 PM Events at Sunset Richland , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DANIEL EMMETT WELKER Dan was born Oct. 4, 1960 to, Donald Emmett Welker and Marjorie Kay Welker in Richland, WA. He grew up camping and enjoying the outdoors at a young age. His dad retired early, with a medical disability and had the opportunity to take his family all over the Northwest and beyond. He loves the outdoors and the time he spent with his parents and his 3 siblings, Craig, Cindy, and Kim. He learned at a young age how to care for a home and do maintenance on vehicles. He took great pride in all he did and was patient in finding the answer to just about anything! Measure twice, cut once. He had a very strong work ethic and spent hours grooming and caring for everything in his path. In 1986 he met, the love of his life, Shannon Lomon. They married in the spring of 1988. Their wedding was an event nobody who attended would ever forget. They were blessed with 2 children, Rylan in 1990 and Shaylee in 1992. With all the challenges he faced, he always put them first. He was loyal and loving to his family and friends and would be there for anything they ever needed, at any cost! They enjoyed camping, boating and four wheeling, with many trips to the Oregon coast and around the Northwest. He loved, fishing and hanging by the pool at Shannon's parents, Butch and Lou's in the summer. Fall was for football and Sundays with family, usually involving cocktails and lots of laughs. He was always cracking everyone up with his funny sense of humor and witty personality, but quiet and calm when he needed to listen. Careful to notice someone else that needed to take the floor. Dan was a self-taught handyman; he could do just about anything and was always willing to help. He enjoyed working on his 70, Chevy pickup, and took great pride in every detail. He never took it out unless it was clean and always got a comment from a stranger on how beautiful it was. He always enjoyed a game of darts in the garage! Anything to bring family and friends together. His space in the garage was one, any man would dream of. He didn't really need a beautiful home, just a garage and a TV. His career started with WOOPS that later becoming Energy Northwest, as a janitor at 18. He went from there to a laborer for many years. He had a great fascination for the nuclear industry and enjoyed all history of the Manhattan Project. He spent endless hours, reading and learning about every aspect of the industry, as well as

He was loyal and loving to his family and friends and would be there for anything they ever needed, at any cost! They enjoyed camping, boating and four wheeling, with many trips to the Oregon coast and around the Northwest. He loved, fishing and hanging by the pool at Shannon's parents, Butch and Lou's in the summer. Fall was for football and Sundays with family, usually involving cocktails and lots of laughs. He was always cracking everyone up with his funny sense of humor and witty personality, but quiet and calm when he needed to listen. Careful to notice someone else that needed to take the floor. Dan was a self-taught handyman; he could do just about anything and was always willing to help. He enjoyed working on his 70, Chevy pickup, and took great pride in every detail. He never took it out unless it was clean and always got a comment from a stranger on how beautiful it was. He always enjoyed a game of darts in the garage! Anything to bring family and friends together. His space in the garage was one, any man would dream of. He didn't really need a beautiful home, just a garage and a TV. His career started with WOOPS that later becoming Energy Northwest, as a janitor at 18. He went from there to a laborer for many years. He had a great fascination for the nuclear industry and enjoyed all history of the Manhattan Project. He spent endless hours, reading and learning about every aspect of the industry, as well as WWII and other historical knowledge. He went to a training job in early 90's where he mastered the craft of public speaking and training people. He took multiple trips to Texas and learned to teach the fire brigade for the site. He enjoyed the challenge and worked hard to make sure everyone was safe. He was one of the best at teaching and making things fun for his students, comparing one thing to another, so that someone might relate to it better. In 2001, he had an opportunity to go into business with his brother Craig, who was a very successful business leader in the computer industry. So he moved his family to Coeur D'Alene, ID. He worked with Craig on multiple projects until Craig's unexpected death in 2003 at the age of 47. In 2005, he moved back to Richland and went to work at Franklin County Emergency Management, where his knowledge of nuclear power and chemical waste served him well. In 2010, he went to Washington Closure, Hanford and then to Secom. He had many responsibilities there and served them well with his knowledge of the chemical waste disposal and radioactive material. He could always calm a heated situation with his patience and strong character. He also spent many hours working and remodeling every home they lived in and moving 9 times in their 31 years of marriage. As well as working on remodeling Shannon's business in the uptown. Dan is survived by his wife, Shannon, son Rylan and his partner, Sam, granddaughter, Tana, his sisters Kim and husband, Larry Thomas, Cindy and husband, Lanny Hayes, and Tom Welker. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; Ray and Jared Thomas, KayLynn Meja, Matthew Thomas, Michael Thomas and Chris Thomas and their families. Dan was preceded in death by his father, Donald Welker and mother Marjorie Watts, brothers Craig Welker and Donald Cox. He is irreplaceable part of so many lives and will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service to honor Dan has been set for Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2pm at Events at Sunset in Richland, WA with a reception to follow. 