DANTE' REDMAN JONES Dante Redman Jones died tragically November 18, from injuries sustained in a shooting involving law enforcement in Franklin county Washington. He was born February 7, 1991 in Othello, WA. the son of Lynda Ramm and Donald Jones and spent his formative years there. He graduated in 2009 from Thunderbird High School in Phoenix, AZ. After high school Dante' joined the Marines and served his country with honor. He completed two tours of duty serving in Jordan and Kuwait. He was an active member of the Army Reserve and resided in the Tri-cities when he died. Dante' was a religious person. His military experiences and the human suffering he witnessed was notably concerning and enhanced his commitment and search for greater spiritual and religious meaning. According to close friends, with whom he studied the Bible, Dante' was able to touch others with spiritual understandings. Dante' is survived by his father and step-mother, Donald and Diane Jones of Glendale, AZ., and his most beloved and cherished grandmother, Pernie Ramm, of Othello, WA. He has a host of relatives, military brothers and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 21 at Hillcrest Funeral Home located at 2804 W. Lewis Pasco, WA. In Lieu of flowers, the family ask that you consider making donations to BLM (Black Lives Matter) or similar organizations whose mission is to support equal treatment of all people in our Justice system. Hillcrest Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

