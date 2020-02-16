Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Thompson. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 West Court Street Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3316 Send Flowers Obituary

DARLENE THOMPSON Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home It is with profound sadness, but with gratitude for her long and rich life that we announce the passing on of our beloved Matriarch, Darlene Mae Thompson, age 85, of Burbank, WA. She passed away on Monday, February 10th, 2020 at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, WA. Darlene was born in Hemingford, Nebraska on February 18th, 1934 to Carl and Beulah (Rockhold) Rensvold. Darlene married Marvel L. Thompson in 1955 and they remained married for forty years until his passing in April 1995. Darlene is survived by one sister, Karen Rich of Boise, ID; son-in-law David Wilz Sr.; her children; Daryl (Kathy) Lucas of Scott City, KS; Edward (Kathy) Thompson of Penhold, Canada; Belinda Lansink of Garden City, KS; Rick (Priscilla) Thompson of Burbank, WA and Randy (Jennifer) Thompson of Pasco, WA. Darlene is also survived by her grandchildren; Patricia, Willie and Justin Lucas; Dion, Aaron and Brandon Thompson; David, Allan and Alton Morehead; Jimmie Swanson, Stephanie Murphy; Jason, Nathan, Kyle and Jesse Thompson; Chantell Hibdon; Exavier Treddenbarger, Nicholas and Levi White and Tyler Guidry. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren. Darlene is preceded in death by her parents and husband; her daughter, Janell L. Wilz; sisters Carolyn Carter and Ellen Chevalier and two brothers, Wilmer "Bud" and Harlan Rensvold. Darlene laughed easily and loved deeply. She was musically gifted and enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. She was welcoming, kind, funny and always very feisty. She could always be counted on to support her family in times of happiness and hardship alike. And, despite experiencing multiple complicated and serious health issues of her own, she never complained and always put others' needs before her own. A celebration of Darlene's life will be held on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home at 1608 W. Court St. in Pasco, WA. Interment will follow at Einan's Sunset, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland, WA. "When you speak of her, speak not with tears, for thoughts of her should not be sad. Let memories of the times you shared give you comfort, for her life was rich because of you." ~ Author unknown

