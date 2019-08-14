Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DARR KENT BARTLETT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DARR KENT BARTLETT Darr Kent Bartlett, age 67, went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019. His amazing wife Linda of 27 years survives Darr. Daughters Rachel, Destaney, and Autumn along with other adopted children and numerous grandchildren. Darr was born on January 16, 1952 in Pendleton, Or to Daniel and Marge Bartlett. In Darr's early years, he loved spending time with his grandma Marker learning how to can food, plant vegetables and being a typical little boy, getting into things he probably should not have. When he got older, he went to military school where his love and passion for animals started. After arriving home, he met an amazing man that changed his life, Al Peterson, his stepfather. Al took Darr under his wing and taught him ranching and farming up in the Montana hills. Darr's love for animals grew even further. He served in the U.S. Navy for a short time, upon his return moved to Oregon, and attended Oregon State where he studied to become a veterinarian. When he finished his time at school, he returned to the ranch and started bronc riding and then went on to become a national champion at bulldogging. His passion for the rodeo and animals were everything to him. Years later he met the love of his life, Linda, their love blossomed and grew every day, learning the struggles of marriage and becoming new parents, they faced the world together hand in hand relying on God for support. Darr was very motivated through the word of Jesus Christ and wanted the whole world to know that Jesus Christ was and is our savior. He taught his daughter Rachel the love of Christ. Darr enjoyed fishing, hiking and hunting with his daughters, which they did often. He loved to spend time reading, singing and playing with his grand- children. He always had a knack for making anyone laugh or smile. Darr was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed. Join us for his celebration of life at Richland Baptist Church, 1632 George Washington Way, 1 pm on August 17, 2019.

DARR KENT BARTLETT Darr Kent Bartlett, age 67, went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019. His amazing wife Linda of 27 years survives Darr. Daughters Rachel, Destaney, and Autumn along with other adopted children and numerous grandchildren. Darr was born on January 16, 1952 in Pendleton, Or to Daniel and Marge Bartlett. In Darr's early years, he loved spending time with his grandma Marker learning how to can food, plant vegetables and being a typical little boy, getting into things he probably should not have. When he got older, he went to military school where his love and passion for animals started. After arriving home, he met an amazing man that changed his life, Al Peterson, his stepfather. Al took Darr under his wing and taught him ranching and farming up in the Montana hills. Darr's love for animals grew even further. He served in the U.S. Navy for a short time, upon his return moved to Oregon, and attended Oregon State where he studied to become a veterinarian. When he finished his time at school, he returned to the ranch and started bronc riding and then went on to become a national champion at bulldogging. His passion for the rodeo and animals were everything to him. Years later he met the love of his life, Linda, their love blossomed and grew every day, learning the struggles of marriage and becoming new parents, they faced the world together hand in hand relying on God for support. Darr was very motivated through the word of Jesus Christ and wanted the whole world to know that Jesus Christ was and is our savior. He taught his daughter Rachel the love of Christ. Darr enjoyed fishing, hiking and hunting with his daughters, which they did often. He loved to spend time reading, singing and playing with his grand- children. He always had a knack for making anyone laugh or smile. Darr was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed. Join us for his celebration of life at Richland Baptist Church, 1632 George Washington Way, 1 pm on August 17, 2019. Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close