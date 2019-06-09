Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

DARREL DEAN HATLEY Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Born in Pullman, WA to Pat and Jackie Hatley, January 12, 1950. I am survived by my two older brothers, Dennis, (Pat) and Allen, (Karen) my lovely, supportive wife Debbie of 33 years, my son Mike, (Debbie) granddaughters Kaitlin & Kourt- ney, daughter, Wendy, (Scott), my stepchildren Jason, (Kendra), Corey his son Aidan, and daughters, Ariel, Haelie, and great granddaughter, Eviana, Chris (Tiffany), and grandsons, Alexander, Conner, and Benjamin, Sister-in-Law Michele, niece, Julie, and nephew Tyler. It's been a pleasure to help raise all five children, I am proud of all of them as they are happy in their lives. I would like to thank my wife Debbie for becoming my caregiver over the last couple years. She also helped me to define the word "family" over our many years of happy marriage. I've had a great life with no regrets over any of it. I also had a great career; I was one of the lucky ones that enjoyed going to work every day. I've also been lucky enough to be a part of 2 US Patents and an R&D magazine top 100 award, (and one of the top 100 research developments for the year) I really enjoyed defining what we call "family day" on the water where we get as many family, and friends on the river for boating, tubing, skiing, kneeboarding, and sitting by the water under umbrellas. As a family we enjoyed many camping trips to the mountains (La Wis Wis), the ocean (Beverly Beach) and our annual Dworshak trip was always a favorite. Viewing will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 12:00pm at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home with the service at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Riverview Heights Cemetery. Donations are always welcome to kidney cancer research or Chaplaincy Hospice House. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

