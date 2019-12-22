DARRELL A. MILLAY Darrell A. Millay was born in White River, S. Dakota, April 19, 1933 to Estella (Bill) and Fred H. Millay. The family moved to Everson, WA where he grew up with his two brothers, Fred (Bob) and Louis (Louie). In Everson, he met his wife of 59 years, Belva. Darrell joined the Navy and served during the Korean war. He was a welder by trade and worked on many interesting projects. Darrell was a wonderful husband, father, grand-father, brother and friend. He always had a smile on his face, and oh, how he loved to tease! He will be greatly missed by his wife, Belva; children, Joie, Michael; grandchildren, Joy, Amanda, Mallory, family and friends. He died peacefully at the Hospice House of Spokane on December 5, 2019 surrounded by people he loved. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor to your local humane society are encouraged. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 22, 2019