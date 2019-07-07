Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DARRELL L. COWGILL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DARRELL L. COWGILL After a long battle with diabetes and a short one with Thyroid cancer, Darrell was called home. On June 8, 2019 he passed peacefully with family present in his home at Brookdale Meadow Springs. Darrell was born March 14, 1939 in his Gramma Cowgill's front bedroom in Oilton, OK to James and Georgia Cowgill. They moved Darrell and his younger brother, Ronny to Richland, WA in 1947 to work at Hanford. Darrell attended Richland schools: Marcus Whitman, Carmichael, and Columbia High. He met his future wife, Joyce Davis, while in high school. He graduated in 1957 and joined the Air Force that same summer. He went to Texas for boot camp. He served in California, Turkey and Texas in the Air Police. When Darrell returned form Turkey, he and Joyce married. He lived in the Tri-Cities 68 years. Darrell worked at Hanford as a power operator. In 1978, he joined the Sheet Metal Union. He was a superintendent at nuclear site #4 until #1 and #4 were shut down. After the shutdown, he went to Prudo Bay, Alaska for a few months before it slowed down for winter. Then he was sent to Hanover, Indiana for eight months to work as a superintendent at Marble Hill Nuclear that was closed before completion. He got back on at Hanford and worked until retirement as a certified water treatment operator. Darrell loved the outdoors. He hunted game birds, deer, elk and even a bear. He loved salmon fishing. Darrell was a spiritual man and continued to read the complete bible even though his eyesight was failing with the help of a magnifying system. Darrell is survived by his wife, Joyce, of 60 years and their children: Vonnie Lindbergh and her partner, Robert Schwartz; James Cowgill and his wife, Colleen; Rebecca Holmes and her husband; his grandchildren Christie and Carissa Cowgill; Cameron and Carlie Holmes; his brother, Ronny Cowgill and his Aunt Edna Purvis. A remembrance will be held at Brookdale Meadow Springs located at 770 Gage Blvd. Richland, WA on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:30pm. Light refreshments will be served after in the lobby. Afterwards, join us at "Two bits and a Bite" at 1424 Jadwin Ave. Richland, WA to unwind and reminisce.

