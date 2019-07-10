DARRELL L. COWGILL Born March 14, 1939 Died June 8, 2019 Darrell was called home June 8, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joyce. His children: Vonnie Lindbergh and her partner, Robert Schwartz; James Cowgill and his wife, Colleen; Beckie Holmes and her husband, Kyle. His grandchildren: Aaron and Austin Lindbergh; Christie and Carissa Cowgill; Cameron and Carlie Holmes. Also, survived by, his brother Ronnie Cowgill, and his Aunt Edna Purvis. A remembrance will be held at Brookdale Meadow Springs located at 770 Gage Blvd. Richland, WA at 1:30pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Join us after at "Two Bits and a Bite" 1424 Jadwin Richland, WA to unwind and reminisce.
Published in Tri-City Herald on July 10, 2019