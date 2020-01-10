Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DARSI JO HILTY. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Memorial Center: 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-737-9717 Send Flowers Obituary

DARSI JO HILTY Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Darsi Jo Hilty, 57 of Richland, passed away on January 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Darsi was born April 12, 1962 at Kadlec Hospital and remained a Tri-City resident her entire life. Despite her parents being told "She would never Read or Write, or Walk or Talk" Darsi LOVED to Learn, and attended Richland Elementary Schools, and Graduating from Richland High School Class of 1982. She also attended classes at CWU in 1983. She loved competing in the Special Olympics and excelled in Swimming and Bowling. Her many medals hang in her bedroom. She was an avid Richland Bomber fan, and spent many hours on the bleachers at the Baseball Field and in Art Dawald Gym watching her nephews participate in sports. Darsi was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Darsi was preceded in death by her Daddy, Edwin L Hilty, in 2009. She is survived by her Mother Connie, Sisters Kelly (Tony), Shelly, and Brother Max (Kay). Her nieces, Katie, Samantha (Fiance Greg), Haylee, and Great Niece Nora Elizabeth. Nephews Kyle (Alex), Anthony (Ashley), Hayden (Fiance Anna) and Mason. Darsi is also survived by Aunts Bonnie Ashbrook, Doris Racine (Mike), her Uncle Russell Taft (Judy), and over 100 extended family members who loved her dearly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 13th, at 11:00 AM at Holy Spirit Church, in Kennewick, with Inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please support Darsi's love of sports for Special Athletes, by contributing to RSD Field Day. Checks payable to: Richland School District indicating Richland Field Day on the Memo Line. For online condolences and to sign the guest book visit www. Hillcrestmemorialcenter. com

