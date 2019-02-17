DAVE WIGEN Dave Wigen of Othello passed away on January 17th, 2019, at the age of 81 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his many friends and family. Following his wishes, there will not be a funeral service & the family will celebrate his life with a small private gathering. Please honor him by partaking in something that he loved like a visit to the nearest casino, a cigarette, a stiff drink, an inappropriate joke, or by rooting on his favorite Washington State sports teams; the Cougs, Zags, Mariners, or Seahawks. You can also learn more about Dave's life and show your support by visiting the following online memorial where those who knew him are encouraged to share a picture or story. https://www.forevermissed.com/david-wigen.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVE WIGEN.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 17, 2019