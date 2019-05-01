Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID AUSTIN (DAVE) SITTMAN. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID (DAVE) AUSTIN SITTMAN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home David (Dave) Austin Sittman, age 77, of Kennewick, WA, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 28, 2019, in hospice care at his home after a short battle with kidney disease and congestive heart failure. Dave was born in May-field, CA on February 18, 1942, the son of Austin and Alice Sittman. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1960 to 1966 and was involved with the Bay of Pigs and Cuban Missile Crisis. Dave married Evelyn Parker on November 14, 1964 in Chico, CA, but resided most of his life in Kennewick. Dave retired from IBEW as a business rep in 2004 after having worked construction and at the Hanford Nuclear plant as an electrician for over 12 years. He is survived by his wife Evelyn Sittman of Kennewick, WA; a son; Chris Sittman (Michelle) of Kennewick, WA; a daughter; Traci Parsons (Chris) of Lone Jack, MO; 5 grandchildren; Holly Tye (Will) of Holden, MO; Emily DiiBon (Tommy) of Blue Springs, MO; Kristen Parsons (Quinton Martin) of Blue Springs, MO; Kyle Sittman (Kenzi Milam) and Brock Sittman (Kassedy Taylor) of Kennewick, WA; and 5 great-grandchildren: Hunter, Payton, and Mason Tye; and Isabelle and Nolan DiiBon. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Alice Sittman and sister Linda Vaughn. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S. Union, with graveside services Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Park with reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chaplaincy Hospice, Kennewick, Washington The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

