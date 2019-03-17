Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID B. HOLMES. View Sign

DAVID B. HOLMES David B. Holmes, 66, of Yak-ima, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, from a snowmobile accident. He died on top of a beautiful snow-covered mountain in the brilliant sunshine, just where he loved to be. The joy and adventure of snowmobiling introduced him to a great group of friends from the local snowmobiling clubs. Through these organizations, he contributed to his community by assisting with military rides, children's rides, and trail cleanup. It was in Dave's nature to always take care of others, often going out of his way to help people succeed. His parents, Richard and Dorothy Holmes (deceased), who gifted him to the world on November 3, 1952, in Salt Lake City, Utah, instilled within him a foundation of upstanding morals and family values. Dave embodied generosity, integrity, and positivity to the fullest extent of their meanings, and for him, the glass wasn't half full; it was overflowing. Each and every moment contained reasons for gratitude, from the hours spent designing, creating, and caring for his beautifully landscaped yard alongside his wife, Kathy, to the melodic laughter of his grandkids as they watched cartoons together. Dave always laughed the loudest. It was this ever-positive outlook on life that would draw people in, instantly turning a stranger into a lifelong friend. When Dave was young, his family planted roots in Minnetonka, Minnesota, where he graduated from Minnetonka High school in 1971. He was a student of old car magazines and could often be found with his head under a hood with his Dad. A self-described "gear head", Dave loved working on his cars and Kathy was constantly amazed at his ability to name the make, model, and year of any old car. Beyond cars, his wealth of random facts and figures was equally extensive, yet never used as a means of gratifying his vanity. He enjoyed reading and would retain bits of information that he quietly shared only to play Jeopardy or finish a crossword puzzle. After high school, Dave attended radio and television technical school, but the call of Colorado's colorful peaks beckoned him to move, first to Boulder then to Greeley. It was here, his precious children, Katie and Chris, were born to Dave and his former wife Cindy. Dave loved his children very much and was especially proud of both of them. One of Katie's favorite memories of her dad was when the two of them took an epic road trip in 2008 to visit her Grandpa in Colorado. Chris remembers one of his happiest memories skiing on Mt. Bachelor with his dad and sister. It was in Greeley that Dave began what would become a long and successful career in the nuclear field. From 1973 to 1984, he was employed with Fort St. Vrain Generating Station, eventually working his way up to Senior Licensed Reactor Operator. Although the 11 years in Colorado produced many wonderful memories for Dave and his family, he decided to move the family to the warm waters and perpetually sunny skies of The Golden State. Between 1984 and 1989, Dave worked for Rancho Seco Nuclear Generating Station, while soaking up California rays in Elk Grove. He loved all of the outdoor activity California had to offer, but when the Rancho Seco Plant closed, he packed up and moved with his family to Richland, Washington. Washington blessed him with much professional and personal success. Not only did he have a fulfilling career with Energy Northwest until his retirement in November of 2014 as an emergency planner, but in February of 2008, Dave's beaming smile caught the eye of a woman he would love until his last breath. Dave moved to Yakima to be with Kathy and for 11 glorious years, they shared an enduring friendship and a love that comes but once in a lifetime. Truly soulmates, they expressed their love not only in words but through small actions, like enjoying one of their many inside jokes or holding hands everywhere they went. On June 6th, 2010, before faithful friends and family, they celebrated their extraordinary love story with a joyous wedding ceremony. Dave had a sense of adventure that was contagious. Life with Kathy brought Dave great happiness, especially when they would travel. He would hitch up the travel trailer to his shiny red truck (and it was always shiny) and hit the road in an epic adventure with Kathy by his side, and their little dog Mollie. Time spent exploring in their truck and trailer was their "sweet spot," and visiting as many national parks as possible in the United States and Canada was on their shared bucket list. Together, Dave and Kathy experienced the grandeur of towering redwoods, the majesty of glacier-carved peaks, and the vastness of the Canadian wilderness. But, nothing can compare to both seeing for their first time the awe-inspiring beauty of the Grand Canyon. Standing at the rim of the canyon, holding hands, and quietly taking in the magnificent view will remain forever etched in Kathy's memory. Dave leaves behind his loving wife, Kathy Holmes, his children, Katie (Eric) Johansson of Portland, OR and Chris (Alice) Holmes of Boise, ID; stepchildren, Michelle (Andy) Freed and Jason Whitener, both of Portland, OR; brothers, Jeff (Debra) Holmes, of Broomfield, CO and Jon Holmes of Lakewood, CO; six adored grandchildren, Merritt and Julia Johansson, June and Laurel Holmes, and Ella and Madeline Freed; nephew, Ryan Holmes; and many dear friends. We are all better for having known such a kind and exceptional man. Please join us in celebrating Dave's remarkable life on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:00pm. The Celebration will be held at Cascade Gardens (5704 W. Washington Avenue, Yakima, WA 98903). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite national park in Dave's name in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). To leave a message or memory for the family please go to

DAVID B. HOLMES David B. Holmes, 66, of Yak-ima, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, from a snowmobile accident. He died on top of a beautiful snow-covered mountain in the brilliant sunshine, just where he loved to be. The joy and adventure of snowmobiling introduced him to a great group of friends from the local snowmobiling clubs. Through these organizations, he contributed to his community by assisting with military rides, children's rides, and trail cleanup. It was in Dave's nature to always take care of others, often going out of his way to help people succeed. His parents, Richard and Dorothy Holmes (deceased), who gifted him to the world on November 3, 1952, in Salt Lake City, Utah, instilled within him a foundation of upstanding morals and family values. Dave embodied generosity, integrity, and positivity to the fullest extent of their meanings, and for him, the glass wasn't half full; it was overflowing. Each and every moment contained reasons for gratitude, from the hours spent designing, creating, and caring for his beautifully landscaped yard alongside his wife, Kathy, to the melodic laughter of his grandkids as they watched cartoons together. Dave always laughed the loudest. It was this ever-positive outlook on life that would draw people in, instantly turning a stranger into a lifelong friend. When Dave was young, his family planted roots in Minnetonka, Minnesota, where he graduated from Minnetonka High school in 1971. He was a student of old car magazines and could often be found with his head under a hood with his Dad. A self-described "gear head", Dave loved working on his cars and Kathy was constantly amazed at his ability to name the make, model, and year of any old car. Beyond cars, his wealth of random facts and figures was equally extensive, yet never used as a means of gratifying his vanity. He enjoyed reading and would retain bits of information that he quietly shared only to play Jeopardy or finish a crossword puzzle. After high school, Dave attended radio and television technical school, but the call of Colorado's colorful peaks beckoned him to move, first to Boulder then to Greeley. It was here, his precious children, Katie and Chris, were born to Dave and his former wife Cindy. Dave loved his children very much and was especially proud of both of them. One of Katie's favorite memories of her dad was when the two of them took an epic road trip in 2008 to visit her Grandpa in Colorado. Chris remembers one of his happiest memories skiing on Mt. Bachelor with his dad and sister. It was in Greeley that Dave began what would become a long and successful career in the nuclear field. From 1973 to 1984, he was employed with Fort St. Vrain Generating Station, eventually working his way up to Senior Licensed Reactor Operator. Although the 11 years in Colorado produced many wonderful memories for Dave and his family, he decided to move the family to the warm waters and perpetually sunny skies of The Golden State. Between 1984 and 1989, Dave worked for Rancho Seco Nuclear Generating Station, while soaking up California rays in Elk Grove. He loved all of the outdoor activity California had to offer, but when the Rancho Seco Plant closed, he packed up and moved with his family to Richland, Washington. Washington blessed him with much professional and personal success. Not only did he have a fulfilling career with Energy Northwest until his retirement in November of 2014 as an emergency planner, but in February of 2008, Dave's beaming smile caught the eye of a woman he would love until his last breath. Dave moved to Yakima to be with Kathy and for 11 glorious years, they shared an enduring friendship and a love that comes but once in a lifetime. Truly soulmates, they expressed their love not only in words but through small actions, like enjoying one of their many inside jokes or holding hands everywhere they went. On June 6th, 2010, before faithful friends and family, they celebrated their extraordinary love story with a joyous wedding ceremony. Dave had a sense of adventure that was contagious. Life with Kathy brought Dave great happiness, especially when they would travel. He would hitch up the travel trailer to his shiny red truck (and it was always shiny) and hit the road in an epic adventure with Kathy by his side, and their little dog Mollie. Time spent exploring in their truck and trailer was their "sweet spot," and visiting as many national parks as possible in the United States and Canada was on their shared bucket list. Together, Dave and Kathy experienced the grandeur of towering redwoods, the majesty of glacier-carved peaks, and the vastness of the Canadian wilderness. But, nothing can compare to both seeing for their first time the awe-inspiring beauty of the Grand Canyon. Standing at the rim of the canyon, holding hands, and quietly taking in the magnificent view will remain forever etched in Kathy's memory. Dave leaves behind his loving wife, Kathy Holmes, his children, Katie (Eric) Johansson of Portland, OR and Chris (Alice) Holmes of Boise, ID; stepchildren, Michelle (Andy) Freed and Jason Whitener, both of Portland, OR; brothers, Jeff (Debra) Holmes, of Broomfield, CO and Jon Holmes of Lakewood, CO; six adored grandchildren, Merritt and Julia Johansson, June and Laurel Holmes, and Ella and Madeline Freed; nephew, Ryan Holmes; and many dear friends. We are all better for having known such a kind and exceptional man. Please join us in celebrating Dave's remarkable life on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:00pm. The Celebration will be held at Cascade Gardens (5704 W. Washington Avenue, Yakima, WA 98903). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite national park in Dave's name in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefhc.com . Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Funeral Home Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory

500 W Prospect Pl

Moxee , WA 98936

(509) 457-1232 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close